Bodycam video released in deadly shooting involving Marion County mother

Bodycam video shows the moment deputies responded to a shooting that killed Marion County mother AJ Owens last month.

The shooter, Susan Lorincz, claimed self-defense, but members of the community have disputed that claim.

Lorincz was first detained in June.

In the video, you hear multiple people shouting that they have called police on Lorincz multiple times in the past and shouting that they should have been arrested a while ago.

One witness questioned by deputies said he heard Owens knocking on Lorincz’s door, no arguments or fight then just a shot.

Lorincz was still inside her home when deputies arrived. You can hear deputies shout for her to come out of her home.

Weeks later, Lorincz was arrested and charged with manslaughter. She is facing 30 years in prison.

