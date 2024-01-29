Bodycam video released of interactions between Jim Rogers, Pittsburgh police before, during tasing

Bodycam video of the interactions between Jim Rogers and Pittsburgh Police, before, during and after he was tased, was just released to the public earlier than expected.

Todd J. Hollis Law, who represents Jim Rogers’ brother, said the video was to be released Wednesday but ended up releasing it early.

Channel 11′s Chief Investigator Rick Earle is following this breaking story and will have more on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Rogers died a day after he was tased by a Pittsburgh Police officer investigating a report of a stolen bicycle in Bloomfield in 2021.

Rogers’ brother, James Frierson, and the City of Pittsburgh settled in April 2023. The City of Pittsburgh agreed to pay $8 million. The City solicitor and council president vowed to delay the payment.

A $4 million check was sent to the Rogers family in January.

11 Investigates reached out to Pittsburgh Police last week for comment on the release of the video. A statement given by Pittsburgh Police Union President Bob Swartzwelder said:

“Neither the FOP nor the City of Pittsburgh are permitted to discuss evidence or investigative materials surrounding the Jim Rogers case. The cases are proceeding through the arbitration process and the City knows that. The City is obligated to file a court injunction and block the release of the city-owned BWC footage. If they fail to do so, the City’s actions should be looked upon as highly suspect.”

WARNING: The content in this video may be disturbing to some and contains graphic footage. Viewer discretion is strongly advised: Released bodycam video

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Armed man shot by trooper in East Huntingdon, state police say 1 person rescued from flood waters at Mon Wharf Princess Kate discharged from hospital VIDEO: Three people escape overnight house fire in Ross Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts