Bodycam video reveals police didn’t help Ahmaud Arbery as he died

Biba Adams

Gregory and Travis McMichael were shown a high level of respect, versus the dying Arbery, who they’d just shot.

New video has emerged in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Body-camera footage from officers arriving at the scene of the shooting shows officers in Brunswick, Georgia providing no medical treatment to the 25-year-old man as he lay dying in the street.

Gregory McMichael (left) and his son, Travis, pose for their respective mugshot photos after being arrested on May 7 in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia. Both were each charged with murder and aggravated assault in Arbery’s shooting death. (Photo by Glynn County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)
Gregory McMichael (left) and his son, Travis, pose for their respective mugshot photos after being arrested on May 7 in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia. Both were each charged with murder and aggravated assault in Arbery’s shooting death. (Photo by Glynn County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

The Washington Post obtained the video, to which it attached a warning label that the footage shows a man “near death.”

In the clip, the first responding Glynn County Police officer arrives within minutes of the shooting, and Arbery is seen lying on his stomach in the street covered in blood. Still alive, his head is seen moving, and he is heard breathing in a labored way.

That officer provides no assistance to Arbery.

Read More: Rapper Mystikal’s rape charges dropped due to lack of evidence

Instead, the officer is seen talking to Gregory McMichael, who points at his son, Travis McMichael, saying, “He had no choice.”

A second officer is seen arriving, who, putting on gloves, checks out Arbery. By then, the man had expired.

“Got a pulse or anything?” the second police officer asked as he approached his body.

“No. He’s about to be 10-7. Man,” is his response. The code means “out of service” or dead.

Read More: Man jailed for life over $20 marijuana sale has been freed

More than half an hour after the shooting, authorities put a sheet over Arbery, The Post writes.

On May 7, Glynn County Police arrested both McMichaels, father and son, aged 64 and 34 respectively, and charged them with murder and aggravated assault. Two weeks later, a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, who filmed the incident, was in custody, facing charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump released a statement Thursday, asserting the new video confirms the role Bryan played in Arbery’s death.

Read More: Texas mother kills daughter, 2, and disguises life-size doll to look like her

“The footage clearly documents that Bryan used his truck to block Ahmaud from escaping the McMichaels,” Crump said. “With the murderous teamwork of Bryan and the McMichaels exposed for the world to see, we are confident that this will bring us one step closer to justice for the Arbery family.”

In the bodycam footage, Bryan told officers he was concerned about break-ins in the neighborhood and that he wanted to help the McMichaels “apprehend” Arbery.

The officers also questioned why Gregory McMichael had literal blood on his hands. He told officers he lifted Arbery’s arm to see if he was armed. He was not, nor were any weapons or any questionable item found on or near his body.

Read More: Black Texas family says cars set on fire, house vandalized with Trump sign

Conversely to shooting-victim Arbery, the McMichaels’ are shown a high level of respect in the video. One officer immediately says the incident looks like “self-defense.”

“I want it done right because this doesn’t look good,” Travis McMichael tells police. “I mean, I just shot a man, last thing I ever wanted to do in my life.”

“Trust me,” one of them responds, “I can truly understand that.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Bodycam video reveals police didn’t help Ahmaud Arbery as he died appeared first on TheGrio.

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 billion legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderates, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House