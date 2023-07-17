Bodycam video showing arrest of Richwood man for 2020 murder of Monroe man

Michael Mitchell, a Richwood man who was recently sentenced for the 2020 murder of Michael Robinson, Jr., can be seen on a bright roadside talking to a Louisiana state trooper after he is pulled over for speeding − body camera video of the moments leading up to the discovery of Robinson's body in the trunk of his black Camaro was released on YouTube and social media almost three years to the date.

"Who is that? Who is that?" The trooped asked Mitchell.

"That's him," Mitchell responded.

"Who is who?" The trooper asked.

"That's Mike," Mitchell responded.

"How did Mike get there?" The trooper asked. "Tell me."

"It wasn't me, man," Mitchell responded. "It wasn't. I just hit him. I just hit him."

Mitchell was arrested July 29, 2020, shortly before 5 p.m., after a Louisiana State Trooper pulled him in a black Chevrolet Camaro for speeding on Louisiana Highway 17, near Winnsboro. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed bullet holes in the driver's side of the vehicle.

A YouTuber released the body camera footage of the July 2020 arrest of Michael Mitchell.

The almost 36-minute clip shows the trooper questioning Mitchell and the subsequent discovery of Robinson's body in the trunk.

"Evidentially, I mean you've got the three bullet holes in it and the boy's been reported missing," the trooper is heard talking on the phone, "Do we need to do anything specific with the car? I just don't want something to come back bad on this with me letting him go."

Following verbal consent from Mitchell to search the vehicle, the trooper discovered Robinson's body in the truck and Mitchell was taken into custody.

Mitchell admitted to authorities his role in an armed robbery that resulted in the death of Robinson. The affidavit stated he and another suspect, identified as Cameron Powe, planned and committed the robbery in Richwood. During the robbery, Powe allegedly shot Robinson multiple times with a handgun, resulting in his death. Mitchell later drove the vehicle to Winnsboro with the intention of leaving the body and vehicle at a site allegedly provided by Powe.

Powe was later charged with second-degree murder. However, Mitchell retracted his statements about Powe's involvement and charges against him were later dropped.

Mitchell was indicted in November 2020 for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Robinson, a Monroe man and graduating senior at Grambling State University, who was found dead in the trunk of his black Chevrolet Camaro.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew confirmed Mitchell was sentenced to 25 years of hard labor for manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Bodycam video showing arrest of Richwood man for 2020 murder of Monroe