Bodycam video shows 3-year-old wandering alone after escaping metro Atlanta day care

Channel 2 Action News has obtained bodycam video that shows police recovering a child who had wondered off from a day care.

The child was eventually safely reunited with his parents.

A police officer found the 3-year-old boy wandering alone in a Stockbridge parking lot on Monday.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Stockbridge, where the day care center the boy disappeared from is under investigation by the state Department of Early Care and Learning.

The video shows the frantic moments an officer found the boy wandering in a parking lot right next to a busy road.

The child did not speak English, so people nearby helped the officer with translation.

“That child was wandering alone. Whose kid is this?” onlookers say in the video.

Police say nearly half an hour went by before someone from the day care approached the officer.

Police tell us the boy was enrolled at the ABC Early Learning Academy on North Park Trail and simply walked away.

“At this time, it appears that the child may have actually scaled the fence,” Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department said.

Washington went to the day care to talk to the manager, but she refused to answer questions and slammed the door in Washington’s face.

Washington is working to learn if anyone from the day care will face charges.

