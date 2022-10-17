New bodycam video shows Bristol, Conn., officer fire back at suspect as comrades are killed

Newly released bodycam video shows a wounded Bristol, Conn., police officer fatally shooting a man who killed two other cops.

The harrowing images, released on Sunday, show Officer Alec Iurato fight through the pain of his injury and fire at Nicholas Brutcher, who’d made a phony 911 call of two brothers fighting last Wednesday.

Responding to the call, Iurato, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy had walked around to the side door of a Redstone Hill Road house to speak to Brutcher, ordering him to put his hands up and step out of the house.

When he walked outside, Brutcher, 35, fired “well over” 80 rounds, attacking the officers from behind, according to Connecticut’s Inspector General.

Demonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were killed. Iurato, 26, was shot in the leg.

A wounded and bleeding Iurato is seen pulling his radio out in the bodycam footage.

“Shots fired, shots fired!” the officer tells a police dispatcher. “More cars. Send everyone!”

“Officer shot, officer shot,” he adds while moaning in pain.

Iurato leans up against a tree and appears to pull out his flashlight to check out his wound. He is heard uttering an expletive as he proceeds in the direction of the gunshots.

As a woman wails off camera and rapid gunfire is heard, Iurato makes his way to a police cruiser parked on the street.

He shields himself by the driver’s side of the car, where he fires off a single shot.

Right after, the woman’s cries grow louder and Iuarto walks to the front of the house, where he shines his flashlight on it.

“One down,” he tells the dispatcher. “Suspect down.”

The shot killed Nicholas Brutcher, who is not visible in the video.

“Although some details of the investigation remain to be determined, it is evident from the evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified,” officials said in a press release.