Bodycam video shows Daytona Beach police officer hitting suspect with tennis racket

Newly surfaced police bodycam video showing a Daytona Beach police officer hitting a man in the head several times with a tennis racket while a police K-9 is biting him is raising questions.

The suspect originally had the racket in his hand when he was taken down by a K-9, but the bodycam shows the officer taking it away and striking the man.

The main question is if the officer’s actions violate any of the department’s use of force policies.

Chief Jakari Young said he is aware of the video and plans to respond at some point Wednesday.

The suspected was arrested and charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

Channel 9 asked the police department if there was an investigation into the arrest, but we are waiting for a response.

