Bodycam video shows Idaho murders suspect and dad being pulled over

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students near campus is now in a county jail in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger was handed over to local authorities Wednesday after a flight from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested.

Kohberger's arrival in Idaho came as police released new body cam video of the suspect and his dad being pulled over twice in Indiana on a December road trip home to Pennsylvania. The video was taken more than two weeks before his arrest at his family's home in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.



"You're right up on the van, man," a sheriff's deputy can be heard saying in a video, which shows Kohberger in the driver's seat. "He was right up on the back end of that van. Pulled you over for tailgating."



The sheriff's deputy also talks with the two about their long drive.



"So you're coming from Washington State University? ... And you're going where?" he says.



"We're gonna be going to Pennsylvania, to the Pocono Mountains," Kohberger's father responds.



Kohberger is now facing four counts of first-degree murder at Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, for allegedly killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November.



The public defender for his extradition case, Jason Labar, described him to "48 Hours" as calm and intelligent.



"He's an ordinary man to me, I see no distinct characteristics," Labar said. "He's easy to talk to. He's aware of the situation. He's very calm."

Kohberger was expected in court as early as Thursday morning. At his initial appearance he will hear the charges against him, but won't have to enter a plea.

