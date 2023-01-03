Bodycam video shows Indiana police stop Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Newly released police body camera footage shows an officer in Indiana stopping Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and a man believed to be his father as the pair made their way to Pennsylvania, where Mr Kohberger was ultimately arrested.

In the clip, shared with The Independent by the Indiana State Police Department, an officer approaches a white Hyundai during a traffic stop.

The car matches the description of the one Idaho police began searching for after it was spotted near the crime scene of the November homicides of four University of Idaho students.

In the brief video, which is largely unintelligble due to road noise, Mr Kohberger can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat.

The officer cordially chats with Mr Kohberger about how he was trailing too closely behind a truck trailer and discusses the pair’s ongoing road trip.

“That’s a long haul. You guys scared of airplanes?” the officer asks.

Police reportedly stopped Mr Kohberger twice on his way across the country from his home in Washington to Pennsylvania celebrate the holidays.

The 28-year-old was arrested last Friday near the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to the Washington State University website, Mr Kohberger is a PhD graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department in Pullman, Washington.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.