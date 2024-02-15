Bodycam video shows what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Orlando

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released the bodycam video and the 911 call of a man armed with a knife earlier this month.

The man charged at deputies outside a home in the Fairview Shores neighborhood.

Investigators said they were called to the home on Davisson Avenue near Edgewater Drive after someone reported that a man had cut himself.

The body camera shows the two deputies arriving on scene and speaking to the 911 caller.

Thirteen seconds after the deputies asked, “Is he still holding the knife?” the video shows the man running out the front door with a kitchen knife, yelling at deputies.

Deputies said they demanded the man to drop the knife and he refused and charged towards them.

The video shows deputies firing at least four shots and saying the knife was still in a reachable distance from the man after the shooting.

According to investigators, the kitchen knife from the scene was covered in blood, implying the man may have stabbed himself prior to deputies arriving.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and will turn over any findings to the state attorney’s office for review.

