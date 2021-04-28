Bodycam video shows man who died after cops pinned him to ground

Sophie Lewis
·4 min read

Police in Northern California released bodycam video that shows officers pinning a man to the ground for more than five minutes during an arrest that ended in his death. The footage of the incident shows officers putting their weight onto Mario Arenales Gonzalez, then doing chest compressions after he became unresponsive.

The bodycam video, released late Tuesday, shows the struggle between Gonzalez, 26, and police in Alameda County last week. Gonzalez died on April 19, the day before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd by pinning him to the ground for over nine minutes.

The initial press release from the Alameda Police said that officers attempted to detain Gonzalez, and a "physical altercation ensued." Police said that Gonzalez then had a "medical emergency."

When the Alameda Fire Department arrived at the scene, they transported Gonzalez to a local hospital, where he later died, police said. According to the report, Gonzalez allegedly appeared to be under the influence and was a suspect in a possible theft.

In this image taken from Alameda Police Department body camera video, Alameda Police Department officers attempt to take 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez into custody, April 19, 2021, in Alameda, Calif. The video goes on to show officers pinning Gonzalez to the ground during the arrest that ended in his death.&#xa0; / Credit: / AP
In this image taken from Alameda Police Department body camera video, Alameda Police Department officers attempt to take 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez into custody, April 19, 2021, in Alameda, Calif. The video goes on to show officers pinning Gonzalez to the ground during the arrest that ended in his death. / Credit: / AP

Bodycam footage shows an officer attempting to question Gonzalez, who struggled to respond. He told Gonzalez he was coming to check on him, after 911 calls reported he was "not feeling so great."

After several minutes of questioning, several officers pin Gonzalez to the ground and handcuff him, telling him to stop resisting arrest. One officer said, "It's okay, Mario. We're gonna take care of you."

At one point, Gonzalez seems to say, "Please, don't do it."

The video also shows Gonzalez gasping and crying, as police tell him to "calm down" and "stop kicking." After several minutes, one officer suggests rolling Gonzalez onto his side, but another officer replies, "I don't want to lose what I got."

Officers appear to press their body weight onto Gonzalez using their arms, elbows and at least one knee. Gonzalez eventually becomes unresponsive, and police roll him over and attempt life-saving measures before medics arrived.

The city also released the 911 calls that initially reported Gonzalez. One caller said that Gonzalez had been loitering in the area and appeared to be breaking security tags off of alcohol bottles. Another caller said Gonzalez was talking to himself and "not doing anything wrong" but "just scaring my wife."

Gonzalez, who lived in Oakland, was the father of a 4-year-old and a caretaker of his 22-year-old brother Efrain, who has autism, his family said in a statement on GoFundMe. His family said watching the bodycam footage was "re-traumatizing and heartbreaking."

"We need justice because we lost someone who was indispensable to our family," Gonzalez's mother told CBS station KPIX-TV last week. "Mario was a noble and decent man who didn't deserve to have his life ended in this way."

According to the family, Gonzalez was healthy and had no known medical conditions. They have requested an independent autopsy and an independent investigation, and they are seeking criminal charges against the officers involved.

"We want to know what happened," Gonzalez's family said in a statement. "What I know about my brother Mario is that he was not a violent person. Mario was kind. He helped my mom take care of our brother. He wouldn't hurt anyone. Our family needs answers."

In this image taken from Alameda Police Department body camera video, Alameda Police Department officers pin 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez to the ground during an arrest, April 19, 2021, in Alameda, Calif. Gonzalez stopped breathing during the arrest and was pronounced dead at a hospital. / Credit: AP
In this image taken from Alameda Police Department body camera video, Alameda Police Department officers pin 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez to the ground during an arrest, April 19, 2021, in Alameda, Calif. Gonzalez stopped breathing during the arrest and was pronounced dead at a hospital. / Credit: AP

"The police killed my brother in the same manner that they killed George Floyd," Gonzalez's brother, Jerry, said at a press conference outside City Hall on Tuesday. "There was no reason to detain him, let alone kill him. The APD took a calm situation and made it fatal."

Gonzalez's mother said that police "killed him for no reason," adding that he is "not a criminal at all."

The three officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. The city said it is conducting an independent investigation, and the Alameda County Sheriff's Department and Alameda County District Attorney's Office are also conducting criminal investigations.

The cause of death remains unknown, pending an autopsy.

"The loss of Mr. Gonzalez is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones," Interim Police Chief Randy Fenn said.

"The City of Alameda is committed to full transparency and accountability in the aftermath of Mr. Gonzalez's death," the city said in a statement Tuesday.

WorldView: India's COVID catastrophe; Boko Haram seizes new territory

Derek Chauvin trial Juror 52 speaks out about proceedings, deliberating a guilty verdict

New video shows moments before Andrew Brown Jr.'s death as FBI launches civil rights investigation

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • Soccer-Kansas City NWSL wear 'Justice for Daunte Wright' shirts before game

    Wright, 20, was shot on April 11 during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in what the city's then police chief said appeared to be an "accidental discharge" after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle. The shooting of Wright prompted all of Minneapolis' professional sports teams to postpone play at the time and also set off more than a week of demonstrations outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters.

  • Biden nominates Texas sheriff to be ICE director

    After migration at the southern border skyrocketed and became a major crisis for the Biden administration, the Harris County, Texas, sheriff has been nominated to become director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ed Gonzalez, a Democrat, was re-elected for a second term as sheriff in 2020 but will now move into the Biden administration to tackle a major challenge. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that announcing Gonzalez's nomination Tuesday shows it was a "priority."

  • Alameda PD releases bodycam video from in-custody death

    "Yesterday my family and I saw the footage and we know what really happened," said Gerardo Gonzalez, Mario brother. "Alameda Police officers murdered my brother Mario."

  • Newly released video shows California cop throwing woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious

    ‘That level of violence and brutality, I can’t see how that could be justified,’ woman’s lawyer says

  • Guests flock to Dutch cafe terraces as lockdown eases

    Lisa Gerritsen and Eva Diks were the first guests in six months to be served at Cafe Le Journal on The Neude square in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Wednesday. The Netherlands on Wednesday became the latest European country to begin cautiously relaxing its lockdown even as infection rates and intensive care occupancy remain stubbornly high. The Dutch follow Italy, Greece, France and other European nations in moving to reopen society and edge away from economically crippling lockdowns in the coming weeks.

  • Wild prospect Marco Rossi details terrifying battle with COVID-19 complications

    NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.

  • Embattled Boeing posts smaller loss as more Americans fly

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as increased 737 MAX jet deliveries reflected a cautious rebound in air travel from the coronavirus pandemic, though the embattled U.S. planemaker took a charge on its Air Force One presidential aircraft program. Boeing has delivered more than 85 737 MAX jetliners, out of a backlog of hundreds of jets, since it was cleared by most regulators to re-enter service late last year following two fatal crashes, lifting revenue and cash flow at the planemaker. But Boeing's workhorse for short-haul travel remains banned in the rebounding China market, where Boeing remains exposed to long-simmering geopolitical tensions that have continued under U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Millennials Are Broke. Some Are Way Broker Than Others, Study Shows

    Here's how student debt is creating a massive racial wealth divide between millennial families.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Saudi crown prince says he will further centralise policy-making

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said he will further centralise policymaking to ensure the success of his drive to diversify the economy. In an interview aired on Saudi state TV late on Tuesday, he said the kingdom had set up a Budget Bureau to take over setting the state budget from the finance ministry, and would by the end of this year launch a new Policies Office. The moves continue a shift of policy decisions away from traditional bodies such as the finance ministry and central bank, starting with the formation of a Council of Economic and Development Affairs, headed by the prince, after his father King Salman took the throne in 2015.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • 1 dead in Wilmington crash

    A motorcyclist died early Wednesday in a crash in Wilmington.

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • India Covid: First UK aid arrives as coronavirus deaths mount

    Oxygen equipment lands in Delhi but far more is needed to tackle a devastating Covid wave.

  • Covid: Brazil's Bolsonaro defiant as Congress launches inquiry

    The inquiry could be politically damaging for President Bolsonaro and even lead to his impeachment.

  • FBI will investigate police killing of Andrew Brown

    It’s the latest example of aggressive federal civil rights enforcement under the Biden administration

  • Alaska Republican Lora Reinbold forced to take daylong ferry and car trip after airline ban over mask

    Alaska Airlines bans Republican for ‘continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy’

  • European Parliament ratifies Brexit trade deal by huge majority

    The European Parliament has ratified the Brexit trade deal by a large majority in what Boris Johnson called the "final step" of years of negotiations over the UK leaving the EU. "Now is the time to look forward to the future and to building a more Global Britain,” the Prime Minister said. Mr Johnson said, "This week is the final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals." About four months after the deal was struck on Christmas Eve, 660 MEPs backed the zero tariff, zero quota deal on goods. Just five MEPs voted against the historic agreement, while 32 abstained, four years after the Article 50 Brexit process was triggered in March 2017. MPs in the House of Commons ratified the trade agreement on December 30 by 521 votes to 73. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister and former UK negotiator, said he "hugely" welcomed the "overwhelming vote" and thanked his counterpart Michel Barnier for "helping get us here". "Hope we can now begin a new chapter together as Europeans, characterised by friendly cooperation between sovereign equals," he tweeted. Mr Barnier said MEPs had given the deal a "big green light". "It is the EU and UK’s joint responsibility now to ensure that their respective commitments are respected," he added. The UK-EU agreement was provisionally applied before the end of 2020 no deal deadline to allow the parliament time to scrutinise it before giving it their approval. It will now formally enter into force on April 30. The agreement replaces the closer trading relationship the UK had with the EU as a member state. Had MEPs rejected it in, the UK and EU could have been forced to trade on far less lucrative no deal WTO terms. MEPs voted on the trade deal and a resolution on it on Tuesday but the results were only announced on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, told MEPs on Tuesday that the deal had “real teeth” and she would not hesitate to use its enforcement mechanisms to ensure the UK implemented the trade and withdrawal agreements.