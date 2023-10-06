Bodycam video shows OC deputies confronting Cook's Corner mass shooter
Video released by Orange County authorities shows patrons fleeing from a gunman at Cook's Corner biker bar, where the shooter was later killed in a shootout with deputies.
Elordi and Cailee Spaeny discussed Sofia Coppola's biopic at the New York Film Festival.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.
It's super soft and cozy. The post This cozy sweater set looks a lot like SKIMS, but its from Target (and it’s 30% off) appeared first on In The Know.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
Judge Aileen Cannon once again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
'Changed my life,' says a fan.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 54% increase in cosmetic breast reduction surgeries. Experts explain why.
Tesla has cut pricing on the Model 3 and Model Y in an effort to boost demand ahead of a pivotal fourth quarter.
Is it time to buy software stocks again?
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.
The September jobs report is the latest piece of resilient economic data to come in amid consistent calls for a slowdown in the US economy.