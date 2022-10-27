Bodycam video shows officer shoot suspect outside Ohio high school

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Shaker Heights, Ohio, released dramatic bodycam video Wednesday of an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.

The shooting took place just before 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, right in front of Shaker Heights High School as teachers, neighbors and even some students looked on.

Shaker Heights police still have not released the age or condition of the person who was shot.

In the video, an officer can be seen chasing the suspect before several gunshots are heard.

“Stop, I’m going to send the dog,” the officer shouts. “Go, go, get on the (expletive) ground! Drop it, drop it, drop the gun. I will shoot you!”

Investigators say the officers had been following a stolen vehicle in the moments leading up to the shooting.

“It’s a dark blue Chevy Cruze, stolen,” one of the officer says on radio dispatch recordings.

Police say a male driver was the only person inside. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, which sped away.

“He’s not stopping. Lights and siren are off, no pursuit,” an officer says in the dispatch recording.

Investigators say officers later spotted the car, which had crashed into another vehicle, and saw a suspect running toward Shaker Heights High School with a gun in his hand.

In the video, one officer is seen with a taser in one hand and his service weapon in the other. Police said he kept running toward the school, and pointed a gun before he was shot by one of the officers.

Although school was not in session, several students and staff members were inside and outside of the building.

“Can you guys go ahead and lockdown?” a dispatcher told a staff member who called 911.

“We’ve got to lockdown, we’ve got to lockdown! OK, the principal’s got it,” the teacher could be heard yelling.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Shaker Heights Police Department placed the officer on administrative leave and has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate.

