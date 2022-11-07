Bodycam video shows police arrest man they say was responsible for multiple killings

Body camera footage from late October shows the moments that Atlanta police arrested a suspect wanted for multiple killings in several counties.

Officers say they got an alert that the suspect’s car was spotted on Fairburn Road Southwest around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29.

They say Jadarius Carr was in the vehicle with his girlfriend when they attempted a traffic stop.

They say Carr pulled over at a gas station, got out and took off running.

Once police caught up to him, he insisted that he was innocent.

“I really haven’t even done nothing though,” Carr told the officers. “My car legit, everything legit. Ion got nothing illegal on me. Everything legit.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say they found a gun and multiple cellphones on him during the arrest.

Carr had warrants for a homicide in East Point, as well as a homicide in Atlanta from early October where two people were shot off Steele Avenue, with one of them killed.

He also had aggravated assault warrants in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Atlanta police said Carr is a repeat offender and the city is safer with him behind bars.

IN OTHER NEWS: