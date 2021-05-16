Bodycams haven't lived up to promises of exposing police misconduct. One reason: The police decide what to release.

Tami Abdollah, USA TODAY
·10 min read

In the moments after a recent shooting in Times Square, New York City police officer Alyssa Vogel heard an officer yell, "There's a baby." Body camera footage shows her take off running, finding a 4-year-old girl bleeding from a stray bullet. Vogel quickly applied a tourniquet and helped her to an ambulance.

Vogel's exemplary actions were highlighted on the @NYPDnews Twitter account last week. Meanwhile, an appeals court recently ruled that the NYPD must turn over a less-redacted version of body camera footage from the 2018 fatal shooting of Susan Muller, who was mentally ill, in her home. The police department has been fighting against releasing the video for years.

Days-old video released in one case; years of delays in another. That difference, civil liberties advocates say, is a problem.

In the years since Michael Brown's 2014 death spurred protests and unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, politicians, advocacy groups and even cops have pushed for all officers in the 18,000 or so law enforcement agencies in the U.S. to wear small cameras to record their interactions with the public.

Those cameras are supposed to enable the public to see what really happened when someone is killed by police. But the reality has not lived up to the promise. Police departments often get to decide what the public sees and when, exploiting exceptions in the law, selectively releasing clips, and even arguing against release based on a dead person's right to privacy. In some cases, videos have been released as public-relations tools.

"Technology is inherently neutral; it's how you use it that decides whether it's a net positive or negative," said Scott Greenwood, a prominent constitutional rights attorney. For those who "thought body-worn cameras were to catch bad officers and prove bad conduct, I think they have been largely disappointed."

Activists are pictured protesting near Mayor Lori Lightfoot&#39;s home in Chicago, a day after the release of body camera footage that showed a Chicago police officer fatally shooting Adam Toledo, 13, in late March.
Activists are pictured protesting near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in Chicago, a day after the release of body camera footage that showed a Chicago police officer fatally shooting Adam Toledo, 13, in late March.

Bodycams offer a window into policing

Within two years of Brown's death, more than 7,200 law enforcement agencies had acquired body-worn cameras, according to a 2018 Bureau of Justice Statistics analysis. The number is probably much higher today, experts said.

But nearly 38% of those agencies had no formal policy governing their use. And roughly 60% allowed an officer involved in an incident to access the recording without having to file a formal request — which could raise questions about whether an officer used the video to get his story straight or tampered with the recording.

More than 80% of police departments and sheriff's offices that employed 500 or more full-time officers allowed them to informally access their recordings.

In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, photo taken from police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer points his handgun at Messiah Young while the college student is seated in his vehicle, in Atlanta.
In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, photo taken from police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer points his handgun at Messiah Young while the college student is seated in his vehicle, in Atlanta.

A 2020 study of 30 body-worn camera analyses concluded there is "substantial uncertainty" about whether they reduce officers' use of force, but they can be effective in some situations and can reduce citizen complaints.

Body-worn cameras have captured a Los Angeles police officer fondling a dead woman's breasts, a Baltimore police officer fabricating evidence in a drug case, and other terrible or criminal actions. For officers who are wrongfully accused, the cameras have helped dispel allegations based on minutes of footage, rather than months of investigations.

The cameras have transformed police training, said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum in Washington, D.C. His organization used bodycam videos to develop de-escalation tactics to deal with "suicide by cop" scenarios involving people experiencing a mental health crises. About 600 departments have viewed them, he said.

While bodycam video is not always helpful in police misconduct cases, they have contributed to a groundswell of activism over issues like qualified immunity, said Chad Marlow, senior policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. That's because body cameras enable everyday Americans to see exactly what the law empowers police to do and what the legal system considers acceptable.

"Body-worn cameras have shown a side of policing the American people were not aware of," Wexler said. "The reality is, the cameras are just capturing what has been going on for a long time."

Cops have warmed to body cameras

In the years since body cameras were adopted, there has been an interesting reversal of viewpoints, said Jim Bueermann, retired chief of the Redlands, California, police department and former president of the National Police Foundation.

At first, "community advocates were vocally in support of cameras and police unions were opposed to them," Bueermann said. "And over time as camera footage has exonerated so many officers, now it is just the opposite."

Today, Bueermann said, community activists are less vocal because the cameras "have not produced this stunning kind of police reform that they had hoped for."

Technology has changed, but laws governing whether a police officer's use of force is excessive have not. The Fourth Amendment and a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court case gives police officers the benefit of the doubt.

An officer who tells jurors he feared for his life or was forced to make a split-second decision in a fatal shooting is almost always acquitted by a jury — if charges are even brought.

These days, Bueermann said, "I think it's clear to many police officers that when they hit the streets, it's in their best interest to have a body camera attached to them."

Police departments decide if and when to release video

That's partly because law enforcement often write the rules on how these videos will be used.

As police unions and their advocacy groups began to realize body cameras were unavoidable, they put "their significant political muscle behind trying to restrict public access to the footage," Marlow said.

Police departments tend to release a video when it shows an officer acted properly and delay release when it doesn't, he said. "It turns police body cameras from a transparency and accountability tool into a propaganda tool," he said.

Marinda van Dalen, a senior staff attorney for New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, the firm that sued to get access to video in the Muller case, said her firm still has not received a more complete version of the video. The department claimed it was protecting Muller's right to privacy, she said.

"The policies are described in this bold, audacious language. Then you find out that there are all sorts of exceptions and exemptions," van Dalen said.

She said the New York Police Department will quickly produce videos that validate officers' actions and "shamelessly redact" others to the point of "misrepresenting the circumstances." She said she's seen endless delays in releasing video when "it's pretty clear it's been done to protect the department and officers from oversight."

New York police Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a department spokeswoman, told USA TODAY in an email that the department follows its policies on when to release videos. Asked if the department will release a more complete video of the Muller shooting, she responded, "There are no plans at this time to publicly release the unredacted footage."

McRorie said the case, which occurred early in the department's body-worn camera program, shows that "striking the balance in every case is a complicated matter and a process we are working through."

When the Police Executive Research Forum crafted recommended guidelines for body-worn cameras in 2014, it said agencies should make videos available to the public.

Wexler said he still believes that if police aren't prepared to release video to the public quickly, "you probably shouldn't have this program" because unreasonable delays erode public confidence.

Police departments' focus on how bodycams benefit officers is illustrated in Bureau of Justice Statistics data. Its 2018 analysis found the top four reasons police acquire cameras are to "improve officer safety, increase evidence quality, reduce civilian complaints, and reduce agency liability." Then came "improve officer/agency accountability."

Some states make it hard for public to see videos

Some states, like New Hampshire and Ohio, have established strong public access to bodycam video. But others like North Carolina and South Carolina seem to be "putting up as many impediments as they possibly can to access" — so much so that they seem to miss the point of the technology, Marlow said.

The public should have "absolute access in police uses of force because that’s why we rolled out body cameras," Marlow said. "Not so we could show police in their best moments and not so we could show a member of the public in their worst."

North and South Carolina treat body camera footage as an evidence-gathering tool and it is not considered a public record, he said.

But those states allow someone who is recorded or a representative of a deceased person to request relevant portions of the video.

That's what the family of Andrew Brown did. He was fatally shot, including once in the back of his head, last month in North Carolina. A judge allowed the family to see less than 20 minutes of video; more than two hours of video before and after Brown's death were not provided.

A child holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an eighth night of protest in Elizabeth City, N.C., after a judge ruled Wednesday not to release bodycam footage of sheriff&#39;s deputies fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr.
A child holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an eighth night of protest in Elizabeth City, N.C., after a judge ruled Wednesday not to release bodycam footage of sheriff's deputies fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr.

His family said they want to see more. Their lawyers said the footage shows that sheriff's deputies were "unequivocally unjustified" in fatally shooting the unarmed Black man as he tried to flee in his car. The district attorney has said Brown's vehicle made contact with deputies.

Marlow said the laws limiting how much video is released and who gets to see it means the cameras aren't being used to change officers' behavior.

"The goal wasn’t just to hold police officers responsible for misconduct," he said. "The idea is if we understand what went wrong today, maybe we can prevent it from happening tomorrow. So every member of the public has an interest in preventing themselves from being the next victim."

Videos have played a part in policing reform

A bystander's cell phone video brought George Floyd's death last May to public attention, but the incident was also recorded by the bodycams of the four cops involved. Those videos were used as evidence throughout the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck. They belied the initial police department statement describing the incident.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Police body camera shows bystanders watching Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin subdue George Floyd in Minneapolis, including Alyssa Funari, left, filming; Charles McMillian, center left in light colored shorts; Christopher Martin, center in gray; Donald Williams, center in black; Genevieve Hansen, fourth from right, filming; and Darnella Frazier, third from right, filming.
Police body camera shows bystanders watching Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin subdue George Floyd in Minneapolis, including Alyssa Funari, left, filming; Charles McMillian, center left in light colored shorts; Christopher Martin, center in gray; Donald Williams, center in black; Genevieve Hansen, fourth from right, filming; and Darnella Frazier, third from right, filming.

After Floyd's death, Minnesota legislators banned chokeholds, demonstrating how video can spur reform. And six states — Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois and New Mexico — joined South Carolina in mandating statewide adoption of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers who interact with the public, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

There may not have been any body camera footage of Floyd's death if not for the fatal Minneapolis police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk in 2017. Neither of the two officers present turned their cameras on.

The police chief resigned and the city updated its body camera policies, specifying when they must be activated and adding penalties if officers don't do it.

But policing experts say it's important to note that cameras don't show everything. To an untrained eye, or without the technology to slow down a recording, it may be hard to realize exactly what an officer is up against.

After the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant by Columbus, Ohio, police last month, it took closer examination of the video to determine that she appeared to be holding a knife and was aiming to stab another person, Bueermann said.

"It's not a perfect technology. It's not the fantasy we all hoped for," Bueermann said. "Police still kill about 1,000 people a year, but cameras have absolutely improved policing."

National correspondent Tami Abdollah covers inequities in the criminal justice system. Direct message her with story tips on Twitter @latams.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police bodycams haven't lived up to promises criminal justice reform

Recommended Stories

  • British silversmiths struggling to sell in EU after Brexit deal failed to recognise UK's hallmarks

    British silversmiths are being frustrated over trying to sell silver and gold into the European Union after the Brexit trade deal failed to recognise the UK’s centuries-old hallmarks. The UK has one of the most rigorous systems of quality validation in the world, requiring a Maker’s mark, year, and an Assay Office mark on every item. However, hallmarking was overlooked in the Brexit trade deal which has meant that UK silversmiths are finding it difficult to export British silver and gold into the EU. The problems also affect jewellry. This is despite British silversmiths still adhering to the identical international ISO and BSO standards that the EU recognised until the end of December last year. Sir John Hayes, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Craft, called for the 1973 Hallmarking Act to be amended to protect UK producers. He said it was “preposterous” that UK hallmarks should not be recognised by the European Union. He said: “We need to challenge the basis for EU non-recognition of British marks – one of the highest quality British standards in the world. “This is a centuries-old tradition. There is no concession required from the EU. It can only be an oversight or awkwardness. This is an important industry for Britain.” The hallmark allows each piece of silver to be traceable back to a single workbench, in the same way that meat can be traced back to a particular herd on a farm. The current legal operating standard for “Sterling” silver has not changed since 1275 and hallmarking has been required by law in this country since 1320. UK goods can be recognised if makers pay for an additional “Convention Mark”, or “Common Control Mark” which was first set out in the 1972 Vienna Hallmarking Convention. However, only 16 EU countries are signatories, and major UK markets including France, Spain, Belgium and Italy are not covered. The Government said the problems did not affect any silver or gold on the market before Jan 1 this year. Any new stock entering the GB market will require a UK hallmark or Common Control Mark while any new stock exported to EU members will require a mark recognised by those countries. A spokesperson said: “While the UK secured a number of sector-specific annexes as part of the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) offer, it was not possible to reach agreement with the EU on the UK’s proposal for a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) on conformity assessment. The UK Government’s focus is on implementing the deal helping prepare businesses for upcoming opportunities."

  • Trump Begs for COVID Vaccine Credit: ‘Just a Mention Please!’

    Former president Donald Trump begged on Friday to be credited for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in America, which has largely taken place under his successor, President Joe Biden. He released a wordy statement that read: “Isn’t it incredible that because of the vaccines, which I and my Administration came up with years ahead of schedule (despite the fact that everybody, including Fauci, said would never happen), that we no longer need masks, and yet our names are not even mentioned in what everybody is calling the modern day miracle of the vaccines?” Later in the statement, he made a straight-up plea: “Just a mention please! The Biden Administration had zero to do with it.” Trump, who was banned by Twitter in January on the grounds that his baseless claims that Biden stole the 2020 election incited the deadly Capitol riot, has been sending his statements via email for months. They tend to look just like the tweets he so infamously spent the last decade sending out to his ever-expanding followers list. The former president has other ways of getting his messages out, however. In April, he appeared on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria” to call Biden “ungracious” and make his now-standard complaints about what he sees as his lack of credit for the American vaccination rate. Trump has been insisting that his administration is solely responsible for the vaccines since the final weeks of his own presidency. In November 2020, Trump claimed that his administration’s Operation Warp Speed enabled Pfizer to produce its vaccine. In fact, Pfizer did not take any federal money. In January, the Biden administration said that the previous one had no vaccine distribution plan in place. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said that, “We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” As of this writing, 119 million people in the United States — or about 36% of the population — have been fully vaccinated. Read original story Trump Begs for COVID Vaccine Credit: ‘Just a Mention Please!’ At TheWrap

  • A conservative group told donors it's secretly helping Republican state legislatures draft bills to restrict voting, including in Georgia and Texas, leaked video shows

    The Heritage Action director said the group is quietly working on writing and passing the laws to "right the wrongs of November."

  • A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after she reportedly dressed as a student and snuck into a Florida high school for more Instagram followers

    Audrey Nicole Francisquini was charged for entering American Senior High School giving out fliers to promote her Instagram account, reports say.

  • A Boston TV crew covering a dog theft found the missing pet and its alleged kidnapper, and caught it all on camera

    A reporter and cameraman spotted a dog that looked suspiciously similar to the missing pup they were supposed to be reporting on.

  • David Bowie's Daughter Lexi Jones Shares Sweet 'Appreciation' Post for Mom Iman: 'Love You to Bits'

    The 20-year-old shared an adorable childhood #TBT in honor of her supermodel mom

  • Lori Harvey Works Out in a Tied-Up Tee, High-Rise Leggings & Chunky Yeezy Slides

    The model arrived at every star's favorite pilates studio.

  • Bucket Strategy vs. Systematic Withdrawals

    Two strategies that can be used to generate retirement income are the systematic withdrawal approach and the bucket strategy. Learn more about them here.

  • Walmart, Costco, Starbucks, Publix Say Vaccinated Guests Won't Be Required to Wear Face Masks

    The CDC recently said Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID can now be indoors or outdoors without masks or social distancing in most cases

  • With superheroes and sci-fi, Disney+ outlook bright

    (Reuters) -Slow subscriber growth at Walt Disney Co's streaming service in the last quarter was a speed bump as a slate of Marvel superhero films and sci-fi thrillers from the Hollywood powerhouse will attract new fans, analysts said. The positive comments come a day after Disney+, the streaming service the company launched in late 2019, failed to reach as many subscribers by early April as Wall Street had estimated. Netflix Inc, AT&T's HBO Max and Disney+ have added millions of new subscribers during the pandemic as people stayed indoors.

  • Upstate NY Bitcoin Miner Greenidge to Offset Rigs’ Carbon Emissions

    The power station that sparked controversy over a bitcoin mining expansion plan will also invest in renewable energy projects.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • People in India are smearing cow dung over their bodies to ward off COVID-19 as second wave crisis worsens

    Doctors in India have urged people not to smear themselves with cow dung, saying it risks spreading diseases.

  • Fox News Expands Menu to Steel Itself for Cord-Cutting’s Bite

    Fox News Channel has defied its many critics for a quarter century, surviving shocking internal scandals and weathering myriad controversies with its primetime hosts to become a profit-generating juggernaut for Rupert Murdoch. But there is no question that its traditional linear revenue base is shrinking, which is why Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Fox […]

  • Brad Marchand gives young Capitals fan autographed stick in heartwarming gesture

    Brad Marchand noticed a young Capitals fan was accidentally hit with a puck in warmups prior to Game 1, so the Bruins forward sent her an autographed stick to try and cheer her up.

  • Pilot who belly landed her plane without landing gear or cockpit canopy will be the first woman A-10 pilot to receive this coveted award

    Capt. Taylor Bye is getting not one but two awards for landing her A-10 attack aircraft safely after a serious in-flight emergency.

  • Republican governors learn to navigate the party's anti-trans bills

    Some Republican governors have found themselves at odds with their own party over a record number of bills targeting transgender children.Why it matters: Social conservatives see a winning issue in bills to restrict trans students' participation in sports and access to health care, but the sudden push has met resistance even from some staunch conservatives.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) vetoed a bill to criminalize gender-affirming care for trans kids last month, calling it an "extreme" government overreach. The state's GOP-controlled legislature later overrode his veto.Hutchinson told Axios he was concerned about the harm the bill could cause and also wanted to send a message to his Republican colleagues that they need to get back to a restrained government."This one, it was important to draw the line ... it's the most extreme law in the country," he said. Although he vetoed the health care bill, Hutchinson signed two measures on trans students' participation in sports. The health care legislation "was not theoretical, it was very real, and that's the difference in those two bills," he said.Hutchinson acknowledged that "no one has cited an example of where trans athletes have tried to compete [in the state]" — which has been a liability elsewhere.North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) vetoed a bill that would ban K-12 trans students from playing sports on teams that align with their gender identity, saying: "There is no evidence" to suggest fairness in sports is in danger. "To date there has not been a single recorded incident of a transgender girl attempting to play on a North Dakota girls' team," he said in a veto statement. His office declined to comment further.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) initially opposed a bill in her state to ban trans students from playing women's sports, citing "vague" language and the threat of a lawsuit from the NCAA. She later used executive orders to enact a modified version of the ban.Her initial opposition met with blowback on the right, and "planted some doubts among social conservatives" about her strength as a potential 2024 presidential contender, the N.Y. Times' Jonathan Martin writes. Between the lines: Anti-trans bills are "just an election strategy in general to instill fear in others, whatever that 'other' is," said Dan Zwonitzer, a Republican member of the Wyoming House, who came out as gay several years ago. "That's a great political tactic to help win elections. It just sucks that you're the target."Two freshman Republicans in the state legislature said at the beginning of their session that trans youth in junior high sports are Wyoming's most important issue, Zwonitzer told Axios."Half of us did that awkward look at each other, like, 'where's this coming from?'" he said. "All of a sudden this year, it is seemingly the new battleground issue." The other side: Former Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican whose son is transgender, told Axios that Republicans may be misreading the politics of the issue.“Doing the right thing to support trans youth does not mean that you will be handed a political death sentence," she said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Clarice and SEAL Team are moving to Paramount+

    SEAL Team and Clarice are moving to a new home. SEAL Team, which stars David Boreanaz, will have an initial run of episodes this fall before moving to CBS' sister streaming network. Clarice, which is wrapping up its first season, will move to Paramount+ in the fall.

  • Biden revokes Trump executive order for sculpture garden of 'American Heroes'

    Biden also rescinded an order that directed the Department of Justice to prioritize prosecutions for individuals who vandalized federal monuments.

  • Teen hurt in downtown Naperville stabbing

    A 15-year-old was stabbed downtown Naperville Friday night, police said.