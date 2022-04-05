Bodycote (LON:BOY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of June to UK£0.14, which will be 3.0% higher than last year. This takes the dividend yield from 3.1% to 3.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Bodycote's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Bodycote's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 55% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.11, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.3% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that Bodycote's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.4% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Bodycote's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bodycote that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

