Bodyguard of dead Donbas terrorist sentenced to 13 years in prison, says Ukraine’s SBU

Terrorist “Givi” (on the left)

The SBU said the bodyguard had been fighting for the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” since 2016, but had joined the Russian military since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read also: SBU neutralizes Russian mercenary squads in Kharkiv Oblast

“He was captured during a combat operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August of this year,” the SBU said.

Known to be one of the personal bodyguards of deceased terrorist Givi, the perpetrator was also a press officer for his unit and gave interviews to local “journalists.”

Read also: SBU prepares charges against nine more individuals thought to have organized sham referendums

“Now he’s been shown by his own experience that crimes against Ukraine have no statute of limitations,” the SBU said.

“During the court hearing, the man fully admitted his guilt and gave incriminating evidence.”

He was found guilty under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason); Part 1 of Art. 258−3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization); and Part 2 of Art. 260 (creation of illegal armed formations).

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine