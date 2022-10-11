BOE Adds Linkers to Bond Buying to Avert Market ‘Fire Sale’

Libby Cherry and James Hirai
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is expanding the scope of its bond purchases to include inflation-linked debt in an effort to avert what it called a “fire sale.”

The BOE’s move to widen the type of bonds it buys comes after a severe selloff on Monday that saw UK inflation-linked yields surging by the most on record. It’s the latest attempt by the central bank at calming market turmoil and stopping a collapse of a key part of the pensions industry.

While the BOE has stressed that they’ll stop a disorderly market from threatening the UK’s financial stability, investors say the repeated interventions are coming at a cost of the central bank’s credibility. In the view of market strategists, there’s little that the central bank can do to repair investor confidence that’s been shattered by the government’s plan to push on with unfunded tax cuts.

UK markets showed signs of calm after the announcement. Ten-year gilt yields dropped 7 basis points to 4.39%. The yield on equivalent inflation-linked securities fell 6 basis points.

“The BOE is clearly playing gilt selloff whack-a-mole,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING Groep NV. “The policy of consistently acting at the last minute without putting a more credible long-term plan in place is unnerving for markets.”

Ever since Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced a vast package of unfunded tax cuts last month that undercut the BOE’s inflation-fighting program, UK markets have been gripped by turmoil.

“The root cause of the problem is that investor confidence in UK Plc has been shaken and the BOE is attempting to mask the symptoms of that given it can do nothing to address the cause,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

The decision to buy index-linked securities is unusual for the central bank, which only bought conventional gilts during previous rounds of quantitative easing. The BOE said on Tuesday that it will allocate up to £5 billion ($5.51 billion) to conventional gilts and £5 billion to index-linked gilts at each remaining buyback.

That expands the scope of a bond-buying program, initially of long-maturity gilts. The emergency measure was intended to buy time for liability-driven investment funds -- at the heart of the gilt selloff prior to the BOE’s intervention -- to protect themselves from further spikes in yields. The central bank noted that they had made “substantial progress.”

“Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability,” the central bank said in a statement.

The BOE has already added to its measures to help protect against broader financial turmoil. On Monday, the BOE expanded the amount of gilts it could buy in a given operation, and launched the Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility designed to help banks ease liquidity pressures on LDI clients.

The question remains what further steps the BOE may need to do to soothe the market, such as further postponing the start of the active selling of gilts. Active sales are currently slated to start at the end of the month as part of BOE’s plan to unwind its swollen balance sheet.

“It’s not a time for large monetary tightening, so I think QT is over,” said Hank Calenti, fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Ltd.

The BOE said it had consulted with the UK’s Debt Management Office. The DMO is set to sell £900m of index-linked bonds maturing 2051 on Tuesday.

The central bank also paused the sale of corporate bonds it accumulated during quantitative easing and confirmed that gilt purchase operations would only continue until Oct. 14.

“These additional operations will act as a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions by temporarily absorbing selling of index-linked gilts in excess of market intermediation capacity,” the BOE said.

