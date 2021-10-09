BOE’s Bailey Warns of Potentially Damaging U.K. Inflation

(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a potentially “very damaging” period of inflation for British consumers, comments that will likely boost bets that he favors an imminent increase in interest rates.

In an interview with the Yorkshire Post, Bailey said he’s concerned that prices have accelerated beyond the BOE’s 2% target, and warned that it will likely even exceed the central bank’s latest forecast.

“We have got to, in a sense, prevent the thing becoming permanently embedded because that would obviously be very damaging,” he said. The BOE said last month inflation would probably exceed 4% in the last quarter of this year.

Crucially, the governor also said he doesn’t anticipate a further increase in unemployment, the Yorkshire Post reported, even after the government ended its furlough program last month. Economists widely expect the BOE to weigh jobs data following the end of the program before deciding whether to raise borrowing costs.

‘Almost Unprecedented’

A flurry of news last week undercut the BOE’s original view that much of the jump in prices will prove transitory, and comes amid growing bets that spiking inflation will force the BOE to hike interest rates in the near future.

“This has been an almost unprecedented set of events,” Bailey said. “They are not over yet, that we are learning. We have to manage our way through them, and we will do that.”

Money markets expect the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee to hike the benchmark rate from 0.1% early in 2022 but are close to pricing in a move before the end of the year. In its last meeting, the committee raised the possibility that it could act as early as November if deemed necessary.

Bailey’s comments come after the BOE’s new Chief Economist Huw Pill said this week that the current spike in inflation in the U.K. will last longer than originally thought.

U.K. Says Food and Fuel Shortages Are Hitting Many Consumers

