BOE Chief Economist Says Key Rate Likely to Rise Again in Coming Months

BOE Chief Economist Says Key Rate Likely to Rise Again in Coming Months
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Goodman and Francine Lacqua
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Huw Pill
    British economist
  • Bloomberg Television
    Financial and business cable news channel

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said U.K. interest rates will probably rise again in the coming months, although cautioned against expecting aggressive hikes.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV the day after the BOE increased interest rates to 0.5% in its second successive hike, Pill said the bank as working to ensure that the U.K. didn’t suffer so-called second-round effects from high inflation.

“As long as things play out broadly as we expect, we would expect to see a further modest tightening of monetary policy which would embrace a rise in bank rate,” Pill said in an interview Friday with Bloomberg Television.

Still, Pill cautioned that BOE forecasts showed inflation would drop below target in the future, and drew attention to Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments that markets shouldn’t get carried away. In an event later Friday, he said “one shouldn’t anticipate that interest rate rises are going to be aggressive in the medium term.”

That message is so far falling on deaf ears with markets, who are currently pricing in further rate rises at the BOE’s next four meetings -- taking the rate to 1.5% by August -- and a further move in December. That degree of tightening would be the fastest since the central bank gained independence.

Read More: BOE Hike Leaves Bailey on Brink of Fastest Tightening Since 1997

Investors turned more aggressive on hikes after some BOE officials pushed for an even bigger move on Thursday, pushing for an unprecedented 50-basis-point hike. That came as the central bank predicted inflation will hit 7.25% in April, and the U.K. faces a cost of living crisis that by one metric will leave incomes squeezed by the most in at least 30 years.

Pill said on Bloomberg TV Friday that monetary policy can’t fix inequalities in society and said that the BOE’s best contribution would be to limit inflation. He also declined to criticize a suggestion from Bailey that workers should show restraint in asking for pay increases.

Read More: BOE’s Pill Says Key Rate Likely to Rise Again in Coming Months

“Given the nature of the shock we’re facing, real incomes in the U.K. will suffer to some extent. That’s unavoidable,” he said. “Monetary policy can and should focus on ensuring that we don’t see a repeated attempt, which is inflation generating, by different groups, different, workers, firms etc to try and shift the burden of that shock onto others, like pushing up their wages, pushing up their margins,” he said.

Later Friday, Pill said he expects wage growth to moderate going into 2023, a factor that will ease upward pressure on inflation.

Read More: BOE’s Huw Pill Says Growth in U.K. Wages Is Likely to Moderate

(Updates with further comment from first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England increases interest rates to 0.5% amid rising inflation

    The Monetary Policy Committee voted to hike rates by a further 25bp after it put rates up in December from record lows of 0.1% to 0.25%

  • BoE would have to think about more action if wage costs don't ease-Pill

    The Bank of England may have to take further action if higher wages and other domestically driven inflation pressures prove more persistent than the central bank is forecasting, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday. "A key assumption in our forecast... is that we don't see from the middle of next year, persistence emerging in wage and domestic cost developments, stemming from these second-round effects," Pill told Bloomberg Television. Pill was speaking a day after the BoE raised rates for the second time in two months and said further modest tightening was likely to be needed over the coming months.

  • Oil Market Keeps Getting Stronger as Prices Power Up to $93

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil has rocketed to a fresh seven-year high near $93 a barrel, and almost every indicator is pointing to the rally extending.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledThe market’s structure is trad

  • Macron takes aim at migration with eye on French election

    French President Emmanuel Macron is taking aim at migration — a core issue in the country's presidential campaign — by pushing to strengthen the European Union's external borders against people illegally entering the bloc’s passport-free area. Macron is expected to run for a second term in France's April 3 presidential election. Conservative and far-right candidates have made migration a top campaign theme, criticizing what they see as Macron's inaction on stemming migration.

  • BofA Strategists See Surging Equity Flows While Bonds Get Dumped

    (Bloomberg) -- A wild start to the year for global equity markets hasn’t deterred investors, with data showing ever-increasing inflows in stock funds while bonds and cash are being dumped.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Faceb

  • For Uyghur torchbearer, China's Olympic flame has gone dark

    At the age of 17, Kamaltürk Yalqun was one of several students chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the upcoming Winter Games over China's treatment of his Uyghur ethnic community. “It seems to me that our sense of global citizenship and sportsmanship is not moving forward with these Olympic Games anymore,” Yalqun said in a phone interview from Boston, where he now lives in exile.

  • Trump says he would 'absolutely' consider Jan. 6 pardons — and attacks Lindsey Graham for opposing them

    The former president on Tuesday reiterated that he might pardon those who have been convicted in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol — and disparaged Sen. Lindsey Graham for not supporting the idea.

  • Ransomware Attack in Germany Tied to Colonial Pipeline Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russia-linked cybercrime gang was allegedly responsible for ransomware attacks that took down a swath of Germany’s fuel-distribution system this week and hindered payments at some filling stations.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Histo

  • What to know about the Apple privacy changes that crushed Facebook parent Meta

    Here's why a change to Apple's privacy settings is clobbering Facebook parent company Meta and other social media companies.

  • S&P 500 Slumps After Hitting 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement

    The S&P 500 has fallen a bit during the trading session on Thursday, after hitting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level during the previous session.

  • Move toward digital dollar gains steam as Boston Fed says its prototype can handle 1.7 million transactions per second

    Cryptocurrencies have taken a beating in the market in recent months, but the steady march toward an economy greased by virtual money continues apace.

  • U.S. Stimulus Is One Reason ECB on Different Path, Lagarde Says

    (Bloomberg) -- “Massive” U.S. government stimulus is one reason why Europe is on a less aggressive monetary-policy course than the Federal Reserve, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffTech Rout Eases Afterhours on Am

  • Bank of England hikes interest rates again as prices surge

    The Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time in three months on Thursday, putting the United Kingdom far ahead of the rest of Europe and the U.S. in moving to tame surging inflation that is squeezing consumers and businesses. It also said it would stop reinvesting the proceeds from maturing securities in the 875 billion pounds ($1.19 trillion) of U.K. government bonds it has purchased to bolster the economy since the global financial crisis more than 10 years ago. In the U.K., consumer prices rose 5.4% in the year through December, the highest inflation rate in almost 30 years.

  • The key to understanding Fed policy: The Powell Ratchet

    The Federal Reserve's central dilemma in 2022 is this: Inflation is very high. Unemployment is very low. Yet monetary policy is currently set as if the reverse were true.The big picture: If the Fed readjusts policy to fit economic conditions too rapidly, it could cause a recession and/or financial panic. So instead, they're applying a strategy you can think of as the Powell Ratchet.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues a

  • Bank of England Set for Historic Rate Hike to Curb Inflation: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftFacebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe Bank of England is on the verge of a histo

  • Fed nominees say inflation is 'grave threat,' vow to fight

    U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board came out swinging against high inflation on Wednesday, saying rising prices pose a threat to economic growth and stopping that trend is a paramount task for the central bank. "Our most important task is tackling inflation," Michigan State University economics professor Lisa Cook, one of three Fed nominees up for a confirmation hearing at the U.S. Senate on Thursday, said in her prepared remarks. The Fed must "ensure that inflation declines to levels consistent with its goals," wrote nominee Philip Jefferson, dean of faculty at Davidson College, while former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said reducing inflation must be a "top priority while we continue to sustain our economic recovery."

  • Gold retreats on higher bond yields, U.S. rate hike bets

    Gold prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and growing expectations of an aggressive U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,801.40 an ounce, as of 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), after falling 1% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,799.30.

  • NATO’s Stoltenberg Wins Norges Bank Job in Contested Choice

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was named Norway’s

  • Explainer-What does a Federal Reserve governor do?

    Former Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, Michigan State University's Lisa Cook, and Davidson College's Philip Jefferson are due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday for a confirmation hearing on their nominations to the U.S. central bank's powerful Board of Governors. If approved, the three would fill out the seven-member board headed by recently renominated Fed Chair Jerome Powell, with Raskin, as Fed vice chair for supervision, becoming one of the country's top banking regulators and the central bank's lead on Wall Street rule-making. But what does a Fed governor do, anyway, to earn $203,700 a year, and what can the nominees expect when they get behind their desks?

  • Banks expect ECB rate at 0% by year-end after hawkish turn

    LONDON (Reuters) -Investment banks brought forward their calls on European Central Bank interest rate hikes after a hawkish turn from the ECB that opened the door to the possibility of increased borrowing costs this year. With euro zone inflation at a record high in January, ECB President Christine Lagarde declined to repeat her past comment that a 2022 rate hike was very unlikely at a news conference following the bank's policy meeting on Thursday. Sources told Reuters after the meeting that a decision to dial back stimulus now looked likely in March, starting with a faster-than-expected wind-down of the bank's bond purchases, which according to ECB guidance need to end before rate hikes.