BOE's Chief Economist Says 'Rip Roaring' Recovery Is Possible

BOE’s Chief Economist Says ‘Rip Roaring’ Recovery Is Possible

Lucy Meakin
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy could see a “rip roaring” recovery even if consumers spend just a bit of the additional savings they accumulated during the Covid crisis, according to Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane.

Doubling down on his optimistic outlook for an economic resurgence, Haldane told ITV’s Robert Peston show that he expects a sharp bounce back as restrictions on the economy are removed. He said about 150 billion pounds ($205 billion) has been saved over the past year, mostly by higher income households.

“If some of those savings do get spent, even a small amount of them, we’re talking abut a pretty rip roaring recovery,” he said in an interview on Peston’s show broadcast on Twitter. “When it comes, it will come fast, and it will be large.”

Haldane’s comments follow data showing U.K. business activity increased at the fastest pace since August this month, bolstered by new orders and a rebound in confidence in anticipation of easing lockdown restrictions. A separate report showed inflation slowed unexpectedly in February.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect output to hit its pre-virus level by spring 2022. The economy’s rapid recovery will probably shift the focus of debate at the Bank of England toward how and when to withdraw stimulus.”

-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for full INSIGHT.

Haldane also said:

Approaches made to the BOE by former Prime Minister David Cameron for loans on behalf of the now defunct Greensill Capital were not inappropriate and that the company was never eligible for the fundsWorking from home more often is likely to continue as a permanent change from the pandemicLondon and other cities will avoid a “hollowing out” and will retain their “magnetic attraction”

BOE’s Haskel Sees Risks to U.K. Tilted to the DownsideBOE Doubts Much of U.K.’s Lockdown Savings Will Power Recovery

  • Suez Snarl Seen Halting $9.6 Billion a Day of Ship Traffic

    (Bloomberg) -- A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows there’s about $9.6 billion worth of daily marine traffic halted by the massive container vessel that lodged in the Suez Canal earlier this week, blocking transit in both directions.The figure is based off an assessment by Lloyd’s List that suggests westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. The industry journal concedes that these are “rough calculations,” however. There are about 185 vessels waiting to transit the waterway, data compiled by Bloomberg show, while Lloyd’s estimated 165.So far efforts by tugs and diggers to dislodge the Ever Given -- the 400-meter long vessel that became wedged in the canal on Tuesday -- have failed and work to re-float the ship has been suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt, shipping agent Inchcape said, citing the Suez Canal Authority.AP Moller-Maersk A/S, Mediterranean Shipping Co., Ocean Network Express Pte and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. own vessels in the canal, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence unit Panjiva, which cited VesselFinder data. About 50 ships per day use the waterway, and in 2019 containers accounted for around 53% of the transiting tonnage, it saidApproximately 13 million barrels of crude on 10 tankers could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier. There are also nine vessels carrying clean petroleum products, along with biodiesel, sitting outside Suez, awaiting the resumption of northbound convoys, he said.Just how long it takes to move the ship and clear the gridlock will dictate further impacts on markets. About 300 vessels globally are either stuck in the Suez Canal, waiting to transit the waterway or signaling it as their next destination, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.As of Wednesday, the queue included 40 bulk carriers hauling commodities ranging from crops to dry goods like cement as well as vessels carrying oil, fuel and chemicals, Bloomberg data show. There were also eight ships carrying livestock, more than 30 general cargo vessels and a water tanker.(Updates with shipowners in 4th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jamaica’s Central Bank to Pilot CBDC Beginning in May

    The Bank of Jamaica will pilot the CBDC in its fintech regulatory sandbox from May to December.

  • Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Memory for Data-Hungry AI and Computers

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will release a new generation of memory chips in late 2021, its first in seven years, that promises to double speeds and offer the biggest capacity yet to keep pace with the growth of data centers and artificial intelligence demands.The world’s largest memory chipmaker said it developed 512GB DDR5 (Double Data Rate 5) memory modules based on a High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) fabrication process that’s traditionally been used in logic chips. DDR5 memory will be twice as fast as the current DDR4 while reducing leakage and using about 13% less power, the company wrote in its announcement.Samsung expects the transition to DDR5 to begin in the second half of this year. The chip industry has been anticipating the adoption of the new memory standard and support for it will arrive with Intel Corp.’s upcoming Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed Sapphire Rapids. In addition to partnering with the two major CPU suppliers, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung has sent samples of its new memory out to developers of data center platforms, the company told Bloomberg News.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelWhat Bloomberg Intelligence says“We will have a new DRAM generation in late 2021 or 2022 for the first time in 6-7 years. Higher speed, lower power consumption and higher reliability should enable advanced high-performance computing in the coming AI era.”- Masahiro Wakasugi, analystAnalysts estimate DDR5 chips will be about 20% larger than DDR4 parts, leading to increased pressure on semiconductor supply chains. Samsung intends to begin shipments this year and gradually evolve both its fabrication processes -- expanding the use of extreme ultraviolet lithography -- and pricing, which will include a premium for the early period. The crossover between DDR4 and DDR5 is expected to happen as early as the second half of 2023, the Suwon-based company said.“As the penetration rate of DDR5 gradually rises, the shortage of DRAM is expected to persist in 2022,” said Avril Wu, Vice President at TrendForce Research. “We also expect a 30-40% price hike to take place initially.”(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence data and comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell and Yellen’s game plan is evocative of the World War II playbook. Here’s what happened then.

    Day one of the joint appearance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Capitol Hill didn’t surprise anyone, but did lay out the current blueprint for U.S. economic policy. Monetary policy will be loose until there is “maximum employment,” and fiscal policy will be aggressive, though Yellen made clear that the White House wants to pay for increased infrastructure investment with higher taxes. Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro for Fidelity Investments, says fiscal and monetary policy “will remain at full throttle for some time to come.”

  • Scott Disick Has Plans to Temporarily Move to Miami With Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin (Source)

    A source tells ET that Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are planning a temporary move to Miami. ET has learned the 37-year-old reality star wants ‘a change of scenery,’ and that he plans to split his time between the Magic City and LA, so he can see his kids and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Another source reveals Scott and Amelia’s romance is ‘getting a bit more serious.’ The new details follow the final season premiere of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ last Thursday, where Scott revealed ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie had given him an ultimatum between her and his family life with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

  • Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 29 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD): Bought 78,761 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.26% of the ETF. Pinduoduo stock closed 8.73% lower at $124.18 on Wednesday and was further down 0.66% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $33.90. See Also: Why Pinduoduo Could Be 'Primary Beneficiary' Of Alibaba's China Regulatory Misfortunes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 7,698 shares of the e-commerce giant, representing about 0.6158% of the ETF. Amazon stock closed 1.61% lower at $3087.07 on Wednesday and was marginally down in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $3552.25 and low of $1885.78. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKK): Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Bought 76,400 shares of the life sciences and materials science company, representing about .056% of the ETF. Schrodinger stock closed 5.61% lower at $67.01 on Wednesday and surged 0.73% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $117 and low of $35.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 2,160 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0006% of the ETF. Repare stock closed 1.08% lower at $28.33 on Wednesday and surged 1.08% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45. Ionis Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: IONS): Bought 310,023 shares representing about 0.15% of the ETF. The biotechnology company specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. Ionis stock closed 0.71% lower at $43.28 on Wednesday and were down 0.16% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $64.37 and low of $42.36. Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS): Bought 54,101 shares in the protein engineering company, representing about 0.0126% of the ETF. Codexis stock closed 7.47% lower at $20.31 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $29.56 and low of $9.33. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 154,223 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0663% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 7.13% lower at $38.97 on Wednesday and surged 2.7% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $22.47. Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD): Bought 81,400 shares of the personalized healthtech company, representing about 0.0349% of the ETF. Accolade stock closed 9.35% lower at $38.10 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $65.25 and low of $28.69. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 84,877 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.1237% of the ETF. Zoom stock closed 7.3% lower at $314.96 on Wednesday and surged X% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $108.53. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Bought 165,604 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about 0.0982% of the ETF. Zillow stock closed 5.44% lower at $133.22 on Wednesday and were up 0.23% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 260,400 shares of video game software development company, representing about 0.1117% of the ETF. Unity stock closed 4.61% lower at $92.71 on Wednesday and surged 0.31% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 178,400 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.16%% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 8.83% lower at $197.50 on Wednesday and were further down 0.56% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 106,512 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0401% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 8.51% lower at $80.85 on Wednesday and surged 1.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 1,209,900 shares of big data analytics company, representing about 0.125% of the ETF. Palantir stock closed 5.93% lower at $21.88 on Wednesday and surged 0.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 136,815 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.0521% of the ETF. Fate stock closed 5.98% lower at $81.98 on Wednesday and were up 6.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 298,583 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0287% of the ETF. Pure stock closed 5.09% lower at $20.89 on Wednesday and surged 2.25% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 108,183 shares of the truck maker, representing about 0.0448% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 0.53% lower at $90.69 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $51.87. LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 4,684 shares of online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.0045% of the ETF. LendingTree stock closed 7.31% lower at $204.68 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $135.72. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECHY): Sold 410,319 shares of Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.1429% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 5.09% lower at $76.81 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $45.91. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 172,865 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 3.9% lower at $234.27 on Wednesday and surged 0.34% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.40. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ): Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 733,313 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.2333% of the ETF. Jaws stock closed flat at $10.15 on Wednesday and surged 4.33% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95. Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ: RAVN): Bought XXX shares of the maker of agricultural tools such as GPS, field computers, assisted-steering systems, and others, representing about 0.0278% of the ETF. Raven stock closed 4.85% lower at $31.80 on Wednesday and were down 0.16% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45.11 and low of $17.56. One (NYSE: AONE): Bought 132,800 shares in the special purpose acquisition company, representing about 0.049% of the ETF. One stock closed 1.27% lower at $11.7 on Wednesday and surged 0.85% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $15.10 and low of $9.70. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG): Sold 11,404 shares of maker of robotic equipment for minimal invasive surgery, representing about 0.2552% of the ETF. Intuitive stock closed marginally higher at $711.07 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $826.81 and low of $397.01. Komatsu Ltd (OTC: KMTUY): Sold 18,300 shares of the diversified equipment maker, representing about 0.0173% of the ETF. Komatsu stock closed 0.79% lower at $30.22 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $32.30 and low of $14.67. AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV): Sold 6,957 shares in the California-headquartered defense contractor, representing about 0.0252% of the ETF. AroVironment stock closed 1.46% lower at $112.04 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $143.72 and low of $51.26. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD): Bought 167,277 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.3153% of the ETF. Pinduoduo stock closed 8.73% lower at $124.18 on Wednesday and were further down 0.66% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $33.90. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): Sold 35,268 shares of the social media giant, representing about 0.1469% of the ETF. Facebook stock closed 2.92% lower at $282.14 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $304.67 and low of $150.83. Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI): Sold 36,796 shares of banking and loan company, representing about 0.0740% of the ETF. Silvergate stock closed 10.24% lower at $127.21 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $187.86 and low of $8.11. Watch: ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood Exclusive Benzinga Interview See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Tesla Semi Is Unlikely To Make Inroads To AustraliaJ&J COVID-19 Vaccine To Get Supply Boost As Manufacturing Partner Secures Key FDA Clearance© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • North Korea missiles: Biden says launch 'not provocation'

    The short-range missile test is the first to be conducted since the US president took office.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • Inside the drama NASCAR and FOX created by forgetting to let Timmy Hill go iRacing

    Observer Exclusive: The inside story of #LetTimmyRace that created an uprising among NASCAR fans on social media and how the racing series is responding.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith