BOE Chief Says It’s Problematic to Call Inflation ‘Transitory’

Reed Landberg
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said it’s increasingly difficult for policy makers to call inflation “transitory,” noting that the term has fallen into “disrespect” after repeated shocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The U.K. central bank chief said the BOE “is on a tightening path” for interest rates after inflation hit a 30-year high and a surge in energy prices and taxes threatens to push it up further in the coming months.

“Although you can use the word transitory with good reason, of course if you get shock after shock, then transitory doesn’t look transitory,” Bailey said on a panel discussion at an IMF meeting in Washington on Friday.

He added that “the word transitory is beginning to become a bit of a word of sort of disrespect.”

Bailey started ringing alarms about inflation in October, shortly before the BOE became the first major-economy central bank to raise interest rates. Since then, he’s been warning about the risk that price increases become “persistent” and lead to an upward spiral that would leave it stuck above the BOE’s target.

Policy makers started describing inflation as “transitory” when the end of coronavirus lockdowns first led to increases in prices. Then wages started rising in the U.K., and the war in Ukraine threatened oil and natural gas supplies.

“There was a very good reason why it was regarded as transitory at the time,” Bailey said. “There were reasons to believe that it would end and that we would go back to a degree of normality.”

“The problem is we’ve now had a second shock,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Houston Gets the Green Light for Nation’s Largest Urban Solar Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- The city of Houston has received approval to move forward with plans to convert a former landfill into a 50-megawatt solar farm.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaUkraine Latest: Russia Aims for South as Scholz Fears Broad WarMayor Sylvester Turner made the

  • London Metal Exchange Gives Up on Failed Gold, Silver Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange will abandon its attempt to break into precious-metal trading after just five years, citing low trading volumes in its gold and silver contracts.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaUkraine Latest: Russia Aims for South as Scholz Fear

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Aims for South as Scholz Fears Broad War

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Russian military officer said Moscow aimed to seize control of eastern and southern Ukraine, including critical Black Sea ports, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his top priority was to avoid a war with nuclear-armed Russia. Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia,

  • Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year. The decision means a tax cut is in effect that will hit nearly $2 billion when it is fully in place and mainly benefits the wealthy. Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for lower taxes and regulations, argued the state constitution does not allow referrals for measures that provide for the “support and maintenance” of state government and that the tax cut bill falls into that category.

  • Where’s my stimulus check? Everything you need to know, and what comes next (April 2022)

    After two years of living in a perpetual state of crisis over the Covid pandemic, some huge changes have now come to fruition. The face mask mandate, for example, is no longer in effect on planes, trains, and other forms of public transport. And, likewise, federal stimulus checks meant to mitigate some of the economic … The post Where’s my stimulus check? Everything you need to know, and what comes next (April 2022) appeared first on BGR.

  • How to prepare your finances for another recession: ‘We think a hard landing will ultimately be unavoidable’

    Two years after the short, sharp pandemic-related recession, Wall Street is once again warning of a new recession on the horizon. The COVID-19-induced recession formally started February 2020 and ended April 2020, but policymakers and regular people are still grappling with the aftereffects. The Federal Reserve is trying to tame inflation, now at four-decade highs.

  • Who will pay to rebuild Ukraine? Economists have a plan for Russia to foot what could be a $1 trillion bill

    Revenues from Russian oil imports could be levied with reparations fees—much the same way that Iraq’s oil revenues were used for nearly 30 years to pay reparations to Kuwait, which it invaded in 1990. And that's just one part.

  • Why inflation ‘mania’ makes the 10-year Treasury note a buy as yield tops 2.8%: B. of A.

    A 10-year Treasury yield currently a bit above 2.8% "offers an attractive level to buy'' the government note, according to B. of A. rates strategists.

  • Early signs that the Fed's plan might be working: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 22, 2022.

  • FED Chair Powell Spooks Cryptos with Rate Hike and Recession Talk

    Fed Chair Powell hit the global financial markets with a double whammy on Thursday, talking of economic woes and rate hikes in tandem.

  • Sanctions on Russia will cause 'significant' long-term damage to its economy, the G7 says

    "The significant long-term hit to the Russian economy will become even clearer over time," the G7 said.

  • The Fluffy Puppy Indicator is flashing red for the U.S. economy

    As higher prices for gas and food has consumers sharpening their budgets for the months ahead, it looks like their cuddly pets aren't immune to the cutbacks.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says 'humbled' Fed needs skill, time and luck to engineer a soft landing after Powell touts half-point hike

    "History suggests when the Fed is this late, the probability of a recession is uncomfortably high," the economist told CNBC on Thursday.

  • Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, 'Cold War Mentality'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about the need for greater coordination of efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the outlook for the global economy, and the Chinese government's pledge to further open its economy. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia via video link, Xi avoided any direct reference to Russia's invasion of&nbsp;Ukraine while he called for&nbsp;respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity&nbsp;of all countries, upholding non-interference in internal affairs, and rejecting a "Cold War mentality."&nbsp;(His remarks are translated)

  • Goldman Sachs says Russia's debt problems are 'technical' and don't reflect its underlying strength

    Russia is widely expected to tumble into default in early May, but Goldman said the country's issues are "technical."

  • Yellen-Led G-20 Walkout Shows Decline of World's Premier Economic Club

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s premier economic and financial club may be irrevocably broken.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe Group of 20, conceived in the 1990s to bring the biggest developed and emerging markets

  • Ahead of food sales tax fight, Kelly signs Kansas budget that had bipartisan support

    The Democratic governor signed the budget Wednesday ahead of the release of a new revenue forecast.

  • Iowa officials to decide on state tax money for Merle Hay Mall redevelopment, including Bucs hockey arena

    The mall redevelopment, focused on a hockey arena, is in line for $26.5 million of taxpayer funds

  • Yellen: European ban on Russian energy may do more harm than good

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday raised doubts about how much a European ban on Russian energy imports would hurt the Russian economy. During a Thursday press conference, Yellen said it was essential for the European Union to end its dependence on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports — a critical energy supply for…

  • Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex under pressure to resume financial debt payments

    Mexico's cash-strapped state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is under pressure to resume financial debt repayments despite promises from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that his government would pay them until 2024. On Thursday, Pemex is due to pay some 1 billion euros to redeem a 2015 bond, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. "Pemex will make payment of its maturities this month with its own resources, since the finance ministry did not make capital contributions to the company in April (for that)," said one of the sources, who asked to remain anonymous.