BOE Denies Report That It’s Delayed the Start of Gilt Sales

1
David Goodman
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England denied a Financial Times report saying the central bank is delaying the start of its program of gilt sales.

UK bonds extended losses after the BOE’s denial.

The newspaper reported earlier Tuesday the central bank was set to push back the start of its planned sales of government bonds beyond the current date of Oct. 31 because gilt markets have been “very distressed.”

“This morning’s FT report that the BOE has decided to delay MPC gilt sales (‘QT’) is inaccurate,” a central bank spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement doesn’t rule out the prospect of the BOE announcing a delay at a later time. Policymakers led by Governor Andrew Bailey have always said they would be willing to change tack in times of market stress.

The BOE has almost £840 billion of gilt holdings, which grew during the quantitative easing it deployed for more than a decade to stimulate the economy through the global financial crisis and pandemic.

They already delayed the start of the sales once, during the fallout from the government’s fiscal plan last month.

(Updates with detail in fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

