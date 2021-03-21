BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams: Sunday Times

FILE PHOTO: The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been lobbying the British government to introduce a legal requirement for internet giants such as Google to take down financial fraud websites, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

The report said Bailey had been lobbying Home Secretary Priti Patel, the interior minister, about the issue, asking for the measure to be added to an Online Harms Bill expected to be put before parliament this year.

A Bank of England spokeswoman said the central bank did not comment on private meetings and therefore would not say whether Bailey had spoken to Patel about the issue or not.

She said the governor had been on the record several times saying the Online Harms Bill should be extended to cover financial services.

However, the spokeswoman said the topic fell under the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rather than the Bank of England, and it was for the FCA to make policy in this area. Bailey was head of the FCA before he took the helm at the bank.

As things stand, the Online Harms Bill would force Internet giants to tackle problems such as online child grooming and terrorism, but not financial fraud which has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics accuse Google of benefiting from fraud because companies or individuals seeking to advertise dubious get-rich-quick schemes or other scams can pay the web giant for prominent slots in search results, the Sunday Times reported.

Google says it takes down scam websites when notified, and has in the past blamed poor guidance from regulators for difficulties in implementing rules about fraud.

According to a media report from January 2020, flagged up by the Bank of England spokeswoman, Bailey, then still at the FCA, had said in private emails that companies using Google were able to get around rules supposed to prevent mis-selling.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

    A receptionist at the club owned by former President Donald Trump confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

  • Ex-wife of Trump Org executive says she is cooperating with investigators

    Jennifer Weisselberg says she was asked about her use of rent-free Trump apartments

  • Biden administration to spend $86m on hotel rooms near Mexico border to hold migrant families, report says

    Rooms will reportedly house around 1,200 families in Texas and Arizona

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana congressional seat, CBS News projects

    Luke Letlow was set to succeed Representative Ralph Abraham, but died of COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in.

  • NASCAR drivers comment on pit road fight with punches thrown after Atlanta Xfinity race

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Kamala Harris sidesteps question of her role to take Biden's message on the road

    Aides and allies say it is too early to define the vice-president’s portfolio but she is unlikely to be confined to just one subject area Kamala Harris listens for questions being shouted by reporters before departing from Denver international airport this week on a trip to sell the $1.9tn stimulus package to the American people. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images White House aides and allies stress it’s still too early to define the type of portfolio Kamala Harris will have as vice-president. They bristle at the suggestion that Harris would be confined to one project or focus on just one subject area, as some previous vice-presidents were pegged to do. But over the last week, the former California senator has once again taken on an increasingly familiar mantle: top surrogate for promoting the Biden administration’s agenda. On the one hand that’s a powerful position: it puts Harris – the first female vice-president in US history and probably a strong future contender for its first female commander-in-chief – at the forefront of US politics. But on the other, it is the latest example of Harris being used on an ad hoc basis, lacking a defining mission or role. In the days since Joe Biden signed his $1.9tn stimulus package Harris has embarked on a cross-country tour to sell the impact of the new law. She made stops in Nevada, Colorado and then Georgia last week. She is expected to make more trips in the coming days. “I really believe that this will support our economy,” Harris said during her stop in Colorado. The vice-president’s tour, days after an administration passes a massive piece of legislation into law, is not entirely unusual. It’s in part a move to assuage fears that this stimulus could follow the same fate as the $800bn rescue law in 2009. After passage of that bill, critics argued that the Obama administration was not aggressive in responding to Republican attacks about the bill. At the same time, liberals have argued that law did not go far enough. So this time, the Biden administration is trying to pre-empt similar critiques about his rescue package. Roy Neel, who served as a chief of staff to the then vice-president, Al Gore, said it was clear the Biden administration wants to use Harris as a sort of “floater” – someone who isn’t consigned to one corner of the administration or its initiatives. “They’re saying basically what the president wants her to be which is sort of a floater, to work on anything that’s important at the time,” Neel said. “Right now, selling the stimulus is one of the most important things to him.” For Harris, though, the trip stacks on top of her undertaking a media campaign in West Virginia and Arizona while the stimulus bill was still making its way through Congress. But that push partially backfired on Harris and resulted in proxy sparring with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the senators Harris ostensibly set out to win over. Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Harris’s trips over the last week suggest that the Biden team still see her as a potent salesperson and rather than assign her to run briefings with governors on Covid relief, as Mike Pence did when he served as vice-president to Donald Trump, or when Biden oversaw the Obama administration’s recovery efforts early on. Still, that has prompted multiple questions about Harris and how she will be involved in the Biden administration. Why not run the Covid meetings right now like Pence did, officials have been asked, instead of Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York? “We do know that she is a potent tool and it’s clear that the Biden administration is more than happy to deploy her in support of its signature initiatives so far,” said Yusef Robb, a veteran Democratic strategist. “Look, Kamala Harris is exciting, talented and can personally speak to people of color, women, parents and others who have been most affected by the pandemic.” At the same time Harris has also been visible on the foreign policy front, a move that might prove beneficial in the future if the current vice-president ever ended up running for president and needed to highlight her experience with world leaders. She has reportedly begun regular private lunches with the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, a meeting that other presidents have usually taken themselves. She has also had one-on-one conversation with a number of world leaders early on in the administration. That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something Roy Neel Neel said that suggests that Biden is “comfortable including and relying on the vice-president to be involved in things where she doesn’t have much of a background”. Neel added: “That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something. So he’s obviously using her everywhere it makes sense as part of the team.” Democrats stress the Biden administration is in its earliest days and the role Harris will play is still forming. Her rise has been extremely fast compared with previous vice-presidents. She did not finish her first term in the Senate before Biden picked her as vice-president and before that was attorney general of California. But her background as a prosecutor, which resulted in a viral moment or two in the Senate, has not been visibly utilized since she became vice-president – yet. Harris’s future, though, depends on the success of Biden’s administration. If Biden leaves office popular, Harris will be regarded as the heir apparent. “She is pushing forward Joe’s vision for America, just like she said she would,” Robb added.

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • How to mess up a possible Trump endorsement in one easy step

    The Senate GOP primary in Alabama is a case study in the various ways to win over Trump — and how to alienate him too.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • The NCAA apologized after getting caught in a lie about the wildly different equipment provided to men's and women's basketball players

    The NCAA originally said the women's lackluster facilities could be blamed on "limited space," an excuse that was debunked by one basketball player.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Party’s over: Miami Beach closing causeways, imposing spring break South Beach curfew

    Frustrated and concerned by overwhelming spring break crowds that have overrun the city’s entertainment district, the city of Miami Beach on Saturday tried to shut down the party by imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach and closing the causeways into the city to visiting traffic.

  • Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat

    A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals. The man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon, zoo spokesman Andrew James said. A witness video provided to NBC San Diego shows a man dropping the child as they flee the enclosure as a trumpeting elephant charged at them.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

  • Player who collapsed at Sac high school football game dies, district says

    A Kennedy High School football player who collapsed during a football game has died, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The player, later identified as Emmanuel Antwi, fell to the ground during the game Friday around 8:20 p.m. Medical personnel quickly transported the player to a hospital. School officials canceled the game and cleared out the limited fans in attendance at the stadium.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.