BOE Must Hike Faster to Stop Inflationary Pound Drop, Mann Says

Philip Aldrick and David Goodman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Catherine Mann
    Author

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England needs to raise rates more aggressively to stave off a drop in the value of the pound that would drive up inflation, policy maker Catherine Mann said.

Mann said domestic price pressures are likely to prove stronger than thought because of government stimulus programs, strong employment, big bonus payments to workers, strength in the housing market and a buildup of savings by consumers.

The remarks suggest Mann, who has been backing a half point rate hike, will keep supporting quicker increases in the BOE’s benchmark lending rate, which the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee lifted last week to 1.25%, the highest since 2009.

The quarter point steps the BOE as a whole has endorsed fell short of the 75-basis point move by the US Federal Reserve and left the UK central bank lagging it the global fight against inflation.

“In my view, a more robust policy move, based on both domestic conjuncture and commensurate with the global factor, reduces the risk that domestic inflation already embedded is further boosted by inflation imported via a Sterling depreciation,” Mann said in a text of the speech in London on Monday.

The UK currency has fallen about 10% against the dollar so far this year. Mann said if the Fed tightens at the pace priced in by markets and the European Central Bank also tightens, then the BOE should move more quickly. The alternative, she said, would be a sharp fall in the pound, which would boost inflation.

She said that history indicates that a failure to accelerate rate increases could add half a point to inflation over the course of a year. The BOE is currently estimating consumer price growth will peak over 11% this year, more than five times its 2% target.

She also hinted of the need for rate cuts following the current tightening cycle.

“I open the door to a policy rate reversal in the medium term when the domestic supports to demand fade and when weakness in external sources of demand bite,” Mann said. “In my view this monetary policy path supports an inflation-output combination superior to that of the historical reaction.”

