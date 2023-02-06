BOE’s Next Move Is Likely Another Rate Rise, Policy Maker Says

Tom Rees and Lucy White
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann has urged her fellow rate-setters to “stay the course” to carry on raising interest rates even though markets are betting on the approaching end of the most aggressive hiking cycle in three decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mann said the UK central bank is most likely to increase borrowing costs again at its next meeting rather than pause but warned of the risk of letting up in the fight against inflation too early.

“The consequences of under tightening far outweigh, in my opinion, the alternative,” Mann said in the text of a speech given in Budapest on Monday. “We need to stay the course, and in my view the next step in bank rate is still more likely to be another hike than a cut or hold.”

Mann is one of the most hawkish members of the BOE’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee and this month voted with the majority for a half-point hike in the key rate, which is now at 4%, the highest since 2008. Previously, she sought quicker hikes.

Last week the BOE signaled that it is approaching the end of its tightening cycle to tackle double-digit inflation. Markets have only fully priced in one further quarter-point increase to bank rate before cuts are considered by the end of the year.

However, Mann said there are few signs of a turning point for UK inflation, warning of “material upside risks” to the outlook on prices. Gilts extended a fall after Mann’s comments, with the yield on two-year bonds rising 12 basis points to 3.37%.

“A tighten-stop-tighten-loosen policy boogie looks too much like fine-tuning to be good monetary policy,” Mann said. “It is both hard to communicate and to transmit through markets to the real economy.”

Mann said there is a turning point visible in the inflation data for the US and eurozone. However, she said the UK has only seen a “stabilization” despite two consecutive falls in the headline inflation rate.

This stabilization is “is not yet the harbinger of a turning point towards a sustainable return” to the BOE’s 2% inflation target, she added.

Read more:

  • BOE Signals End is Near for Interest Rate Tightening Spree

  • Take the Medicine to Cure UK Inflation Virus, BOE Official Says

  • BOE Brings Peak UK Interest Rate Into View With Hike to 4%

--With assistance from Greg Ritchie.

(Updates with details form the speech.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Interest rate rise likely next month, warns Bank of England policymaker - live updates

    Interest rates will continue to move higher next month rather than fall or stay the same, according to a Bank of England economist.

  • Modi Comes Under India Opposition Fire Over Adani Links

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s parliament was adjourned for a third day as the opposition sought to draw attention to what they describe as the close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani ahead of national elections due next year. Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Prot

  • Global shares slide as interest-rate risk rises and geopolitics heat up

    The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down a day earlier, while Beijing on Monday urged Washington not to escalate matters. Turkey's under-pressure lira hit record lows after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing over 500 people. Friday's U.S. data showed 517,000 jobs were created in January, well above expectations for 185,000, while revisions for 2022 figures led to nonfarm payrolls increasing by 586,000 for the year.

  • Balloon Controversy Threatens to Deepen China Stock Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended losses as tension with the US over a suspected spy balloon triggered fears of economic retaliation by the Biden administration. Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThe Hang Se

  • At R1.04, Is It Time To Put Sephaku Holdings Limited (JSE:SEP) On Your Watch List?

    Sephaku Holdings Limited ( JSE:SEP ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Steve Eisman of ‘Big Short’ Fame Sees a New Paradigm Unfolding in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the recent rally in everything from tech stocks to crypto, says Steve Eisman.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThe Neuberger Berman Group portfolio manager, who famously bet agai

  • ChatGPT Will Replace Some Jobs, But Traders Say Not Theirs

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced artificial intelligence systems stand to threaten jobs primarily in the financial, legal and technology sectors, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit Sanction

  • 'Probably past the worst': Housing shows signs of stabilizing to round out 2022

    Housing data for December released early this year suggested growing signs of the market bottoming out as the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023.

  • Why Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal Hinges on London Not Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. takeover faces a key decision in Britain as the nation’s merger watchdog marks its arrival as a global regulator with findings that could set the trajectory to the mega deal finalizing — or falling apart.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Ballo

  • Investors Can Fight the Fed All They Want. Don’t Fight the Tape

    (Bloomberg) -- Ignoring the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising rates and hold them there is a wildly profitable trade on Wall Street right now. It’s trying to swim against the rising market that carries risks.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 M

  • Nikkei gains but other Asian markets sink after U.S. jobs data fans rate-hike fears

    Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stages demos

    Investors dumped more Adani stock on Monday as India's opposition staged protests calling for a full enquiry into allegations of major accounting fraud at the country's biggest conglomerate.The main opposition Congress party, which has called for a "serious investigation" by the central bank and regulator, on Monday staged protests including in New Delhi and Mumbai.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    S&P Global is a financial company best known as the creator of the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as a benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market due to its diverse nature. Last year, economic uncertainty arising from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates caused the S&P 500 to fall into a bear market, and the index is still 15%  off its high. Not surprisingly, many growth stocks have fallen even more sharply, simply because growth stocks are usually valued based on future revenue and free cash flow, and those metrics tend to look quite grim during periods of economic hardship.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • With 64% ownership of the shares, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ), it is important to understand the...

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).