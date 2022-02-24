BOE’s Pill Vows to Combat U.K. Inflation in ‘Measured Way’

Reed Landberg
1 min read
In this article:
  • Huw Pill
    British economist

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said policy makers aim to move in a “measured way” that doesn’t hurt the rest of the economy as they seek to rein in inflation.

“Inflation is uncomfortably high,” Pill said in an interview published by the Southern Daily Echo on Thursday after a visit to Southampton, England. “I think unfortunately in the coming few months, inflation may be set to go a little higher because some of the impact of energy price increases that we’ve seen are still to feed through to utility prices.”

The central bank has lifted interest rates twice since December, and investors expect another move as early as next month. Pill said the aim is to protect “growth and employment in a way that’s unnecessarily costly.”

He expressed concern about a leap in energy prices that leaves many consumers with a choice between “heating or eating.”

