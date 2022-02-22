BOE Pushing Banks to Cut Staff Bonuses Linked to Archegos

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. regulators have pushed banks to cut bonuses to employees whose units were burned by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Prudential Regulation Authority has challenged banks to justify compensation packages in detail and pushed back against some decisions to reward top earners seen to have taken on excessive risk, according to the people. The unraveling of Bill Hwang’s family office in March triggered losses of more than $10 billion across firms including Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

That fueled concerns at U.K. regulators that lessons from the 2008 financial crisis haven’t been learned. The pressure comes with bonus pots largely soaring as competition for talent increases after the pandemic-fueled trading and mergers boom. But the fallout from Archegos has also been visible.

A spokeswoman for the PRA, the Bank of England’s supervisory arm, declined to comment. Spokespeople for Credit Suisse, Nomura and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Some banks have already reached agreement with the PRA and have released their full-year results, while others are still making final compensation calculations.

“Firms should expect these issues to be closely scrutinized by regulators for the foreseeable future,” said Chris Woolard, a partner at EY and former interim chief executive officer of the Financial Conduct Authority, a sister agency to the PRA.

UBS Group AG traders will see their bonuses for last year decline by about 10% on average after the bank’s markets unit took an $861 million hit from the collapse of Archegos, Bloomberg has reported. Credit Suisse cut its regular bonus pool by 32% after Swiss regulators pushed back on higher pay following a scandal-strewn year that included a multi-billion dollar loss on Archegos, although a special stock award means the decline in overall incentive pay was about 15% from the total for 2020.

Executives at several firms, who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters, said the PRA had come down hard on proposals to pay bonuses to people involved in the Archegos debacle. They said the regulator wants firms to demonstrate that the Archegos hit has been reflected in compensation, and is asking to what extent those implicated in the affair have been identified.

PRA executives Nathanael Benjamin and Rebecca Jackson told bank leaders in December that the demise of Archegos had exposed gaps in firms’ risk management. They added that the regulator would make aligning remuneration with risk management practices a key priority this year.

Banks have little choice but to follow the PRA’s demands as the regulator has clearly flagged its expectations that excessive risk-taking shouldn’t be rewarded, said Kate Dawson, who works on banking conduct and capital markets at KPMG. In cases where bankers have been offered deferred bonuses, their employers could be clawing back payments for years to come, she added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.