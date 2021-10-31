BOE Rate Hike Hinges on the Views of Two Quiet Deputy Governors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Goodman and Lizzy Burden
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The fate of a potential Bank of England interest increase rate on Thursday could lie in the hands of two deputy governors who have stayed silent during the crescendo of bets for an imminent move.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While traders are convinced that the U.K. central bank will deliver its first post-pandemic increase in borrowing costs on Nov. 4, with mortgage lenders already raising the cost of home loans in anticipation of a move. Economists see the decision as more finely balanced.

The result will depend how the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee splits. Two have already voted for tighter policy, albeit not through rate hikes, and another two, including the Governor Andrew Bailey, are expected to join them in a push for higher borrowing costs this week. Three other officials have are seen as firmly dovish, leaving the balance of power in the hands of Ben Broadbent and Jon Cunliffe, who haven’t spoken in public recently about rates.

Here are the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee, ranked by Bloomberg Economics in order of who’s most likely to support a rate hike this month:

Definite Hawks

Michael Saunders

An external member of the MPC, Michael Saunders has a reputation for moving quickly. He’s been among the first to back rate hikes, or cuts, in the past. He was concerned enough about inflation to vote for an early end to the BOE’s bond-buying plan in August and September. When he told The Daily Telegraph that markets were right to price in a quicker pace of tightening, that fueled talk he’s ready to vote for a hike.

Dave Ramsden

Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden voted to curtail quantitative easing purchases last month, putting himself firmly in the hawkish category. While he hasn’t made a major speech since September, he’s previously warned that he is worried about inflation. That’s left economists placing him in the camp very likely to vote for an increase this week.

Leaning Hawkish

Huw Pill

The BOE’s new chief economist was thought to have hawkish leanings when he took up the role, and his comments since then have reinforced that view. In his first interview, Pill told the Financial Times on Oct. 21 that inflation could exceed 5% in the coming months, a percentage point higher than the current BOE forecast. He described the decision this week as “finely balanced.”

Andrew Bailey

The BOE’s governor has been the most vocal MPC member since September, using a number of public appearances to make it clear he’s increasingly concerned about inflation. That reached a peak when he said the central bank will “have to act” to to curb price gains, supercharging investor bets on action in November. Given that, it would be a bit of a shock if he voted to hold, although HSBC Holdings Plc predict he will hold off for now.

Swing Voters

Ben Broadbent

Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent may be the key man next week. He hasn’t spoken publicly since the BOE’s last meeting. A private roundtable where he spoke to bankers in October sparked a flurry of speculation in markets -- denied by the central bank -- that he had sounded a dovish tone. Whiile Broadbent has a reputation for conformity -- he has never cast a dissenting vote on rates -- he did go against the majority on QE early in his career.

Jon Cunliffe

Jon Cunliffe has spoken a number of times since September, but speeches on financial stability and digital currencies provided no clue as to his policy leanings. He’s seen as the most dovish deputy governor and has dissented against hikes in the past.

Doves

Catherine Mann

Another newer member, Catherine Mann has sounded a more relaxed tone on the prospects for longer-term inflation. In October, she said she “can wait” before raising rates because markets have already tightened financial conditions. She also cautioned the that impact of Britain’s exit from the European Union as well as supply disruptions could mean that firms can pass on prices increases to customers.

Silvana Tenreyro

Silvana Tenreyro has been the most outspoken dovish member in recent weeks, flagging the risk of a “self-defeating” hike to contain temporary inflation pressures. She warned on Oct. 14 that Britain’s economy remains weak after the worst recession in a century, with output the equivalent of a “full-recession” below its level before the coronavirus hit.

Jonathan Haskel

Jonathan Haskel has been notably quiet since September although his reputation as a dove means most expect him to opt to hold rates. He’s never cast a vote for tighter policy in his time at the BOE. In July he said, “the risk of a preemptive monetary tightening curtailing the recovery continues to outweigh the risk of a temporary period of above-target inflation.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three Days Will Reveal Global Alert Level on Inflation: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Federal Reserve and global counterparts are poised to take center stage in three days of monetary actio

  • Yalla Showed Promise as UAE’s First Tech Unicorn. Then Came the Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- It was hailed as the first tech unicorn from the United Arab Emirates in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange and touted as the “Clubhouse of the Middle East.”Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBut these days, Yalla Group Ltd., a voic

  • China's Yango Group seeks debt forbearance over repayment concerns -Redd

    Chinese developer Yango Group has asked holders of its asset-backed securities to refrain from asking for repayment for a year over concerns it would struggle to pay, financial intelligence provider Redd reported. Yango's 1.27 billion yuan ($198 million) 6.5% asset-backed securities mature in November 2022 but give holders the option to demand repayment next month. In a report late on Friday, Redd cited four unnamed sources as saying the company had made the request to investors on Friday, at a closed-door meeting in Shanghai attended by senior executives.

  • Trouble ahead for Dems: A barrage of attacks over the economy

    It's not just Republicans who are assigning responsibility to the administration for the rocky economic recovery, polls show.

  • Zuckerberg, Sandberg Should Face Criminal Probe, Liberal Nonprofit Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A liberal nonprofit that advocates for market competition is urging federal authorities to investigate whether top executives including Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg broke the law, adding personal accusations to the allegations facing the company following disclosures from a whistle-blower.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election,

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

    Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.

  • Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

    Buckingham Palace shared the the Queen has been advised to rest for two more weeks, but she will continue to undertake "light duties."

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    The market might be back at all-time highs right now, but the best returns will develop over the long term.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Mike Pence endorses a fringe dissident group to lead Iran, calling the leader of the group that forbids members from sexual thoughts 'an inspiration'

    The group, which maintains a secretive compound in Albania, was listed as a terrorist organization until 2012 and has little popular support in Iran.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. On Oct. 20, he said he will build a new social media platform aimed in part at giving him a political forum after being banned by Facebook and Twitter, who said after the U.S. Capitol riots that Trump used their platforms to incite violence.

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Republicans demand answers from Biden Cabinet on reported payments to illegal immigrants: 'Horrific decision'

    North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy sent a letter to Secretaries Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice (DOJ) demanding answers on the reports of the talks on federal payouts to illegal immigrants.