BOE Says UK Banks Are No Longer Too Big to Fail: The London Rush

Bank of England: The central bank has concluded that emergency planning at the UK’s biggest banks means none should require a public bailout in the event of a crisis.

The BOE’s long-awaited response to the self-assessments of eight lenders, including HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc, found that the systems they have in place for critical functions should avert the kind of state intervention needed in the 2008 financial crisis

GSK Plc: The pharma giant said its vaccine targeting a respiratory virus that causes hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations in older adults each year delivered positive results in a trial, a boost for the drugmaker as it prepares to split with its consumer-health unit.

Other drugmakers including Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are also pursuing shots against the virus, a potential multibillion-dollar market opportunity

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV: The food delivery company’s US unit Grubhub is attracting preliminary interest from private equity firms including Apollo Global Management Inc., people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Just Eat may struggle to get a price near the $7.3 billion it paid for Grubhub last year, with some suitors considering offers close to $1 billion, the people said

The UK government is making last-minute tweaks to planned legislation to override a portion of its Brexit deal, as the European Union prepares to relaunch legal proceedings as part of the bloc’s response to the move.

UK companies are scaling back their growth ambitions in response to chronic labor shortages that show few signs of abating, an employment group has warned.

President Jair Bolsonaro said he fears the worst may have happened to a British journalist and an expert on indigenous peoples who went missing four days ago in the Brazilian Amazon after receiving threats.

Asset manager State Street Corp. said it’s not pursuing any acquisition or business combination with Credit Suisse Group AG, a day after a Swiss blog reported that it could make a bid for the Zurich-based bank.

And a consortium of Apollo and Reliance Industries Ltd. has made a binding offer for drugstore chain Boots, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The main competitor in the bidding, a consortium of Britain’s billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital, submitted a non-binding offer in recent weeks.

On Monday, the latest data on manufacturing and industrial production will show if the UK's output contraction is spilling over into the second quarter as cost shocks continue.

