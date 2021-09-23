BOE Sees Stronger Case for Rate Hike as Inflation Seen Above 4%

Lizzy Burden
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bank of England said the case to tighten U.K. monetary policy is building and inflation may breach 4%, prompting investors to bring forward bets on an interest-rate hike.

While the BOE kept its ultra-loose monetary policy settings in place as forecast by economists, officials shifted tone on the outlook, and Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden joined Michael Saunders in pushing to end bond purchases as soon as possible.

Noting the “modest tightening” in policy foreseen over their horizon in August, “some developments during the intervening period appear to have strengthened that case, although considerable uncertainties remain,” the Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement.

Financial markets advanced bets for an interest-rate increase to March, while the pound strengthened as investors reacted to a decision that puts the BOE in the more hawkish camp of advanced-world central banks in a pivotal week. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced that officials may taper bond buying soon, and Norway raised its interest rate on Thursday.

The U.K. central bank is trying to tame inflation that accelerated well beyond its forecasts over the summer, reaching 3.2% last month. Its new focus is enabled by stronger-than-expected jobs data that show unemployment will peak well below worst-case scenarios predicted at the onset of the pandemic.

“Inflation was expected to rise further temporarily, to slightly above 4%” in the fourth quarter, “slightly higher than the projection in the August Report,” the minutes said.

Traders now are pricing a 15-basis-point rate increase in March, compared with May previously. The pound rallied as much as 0.6%, while 10-year gilt yields rose by the most in a week.

The BOE kept its own benchmark unchanged at a record-low 0.1%, while its stock of asset purchases is set to total 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) by the end of this year. Policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey unanimously agreed that any future tightening should start with an interest-rate increase.

Ramsden joined Saunders in pushing to end bond-buying early, a surprise switch that will add to the perception of the BOE shifting its view.

“There was increasing evidence from a range of global and domestic cost and price indicators that inflationary pressures were likely to persist,” the minutes said. “These members judged that, with the existing policy stance, inflation was likely to remain above the 2% target in the medium term.”

The decision was also notable for the participation of the MPC’s two newest members: Huw Pill, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst who replaced Andy Haldane as chief economist, and Catherine Mann, a one-time chief economist of the OECD who replaced Gertjan Vlieghe. Both of them voted with the majority on this occasion.

Alongside the outcome, the BOE released an exchange of letters between Bailey and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to mark the spike in inflation above the institution’s tolerance level of 3%.

“Most indicators of cost pressures have remained elevated,” Bailey wrote. “That said, it appears that supply conditions in the global semiconductors sector have improved slightly, although it will take some time for previous order backlogs to clear.”

While the BOE’s more hawkish rhetoric follows a noticeable spike in inflation, it also comes against the backdrop of an economic recovery that has shown signs of losing steam amid supply bottlenecks and labor shortages.

Data released on Thursday showed the U.K. had about 5.8% of its workforce on furlough at the start of this month even though that support program is set to expire Sept. 30. September is also shaping up to be the weakest month for private-sector activity since the height of the winter lockdown, IHS Markit said on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Futures Point to Extended Rally, as Investors Eye Evergrande Payment

    U.S. stock futures rose as investors remained upbeat that trouble with property giant China Evergrande can be contained and digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to tee up a reversal of its stimulus measures.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • Labor shortages hit electronics makers as chip drought persists, causing delays

    Nearly four in five electronics manufacturers say that it has become harder to find qualified workers, compounding problems from an ongoing chip shortage and causing delays in shipping products, a trade group representing them said on Thursday. IPC, which represents contract manufacturers such Foxconn, chipmakers such as Intel Corp, circuit board makers and other industry players, said about 80% of respondents in its most recent survey said they were having trouble finding workers. More than two-thirds of the companies surveyed said that their labor costs were also rising.

  • Futures, Stocks Gain; Treasuries Dip With Dollar: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures held gains on Thursday as investors took heart from the Federal Reserve’s latest guidance on stimulus, though fresh concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis introduced a note of caution. Treasury yields rose and the dollar declined.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageThe Global Hou

  • McConnell refuses to help raise federal debt limit

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is refusing to offer Democrats any help in raising the federal debt limit — though he had relied on bipartisan cooperation to approve debt limit measures when Republicans were in charge. (Sept. 22)

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1% in Income

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • AstraZeneca invests in Imperial's self-amplifying RNA technology with eye on future drugs

    AstraZeneca Plc on Thursday struck a deal with the firm behind Imperial College London's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to develop and sell drugs based on its self-amplifying RNA technology platform in other disease areas. Under the deal, VaxEquity, a startup founded by Imperial vaccinologist Robin Shattock, could receive up to $195 million if certain milestones are met, in addition to royalties on approved drugs and equity investment from AstraZeneca and life sciences investor Morningside Ventures. AstraZeneca already produces an adenoviral vector COVID-19 vaccine, and emphasised the potential of the self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) technology in novel therapeutic programmes beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • Ruh-Roh! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Stunt Did Not Go Well

    People couldn't believe the Georgia Republican's cartoon statement on the House floor wasn't a parody.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.