BOE Keeps Total Size of Last Gilt Operations at £10 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England confirmed it will buy up to £10 billion ($11.3 billion) of bonds at its final emergency gilt purchasing operation on Friday as it gives funds a last chance for funds to cut vulnerable positions.

The central bank is buying longer-dated and inflation-linked bonds at today’s operations, and the maximum size will be £5 billion for each, the central bank said Friday. It earlier hinted it might increase the upper limit.

The BOE’s buying plan has been under intense scrutiny in recent days, and usage has soared as officials made it clear the purchases will end as planned on Friday.

The total buying since Sept. 28 has now reached £17.8 billion, with more than half of that coming in the past two days. The central bank was given permission by the government for a maximum total of £100 billion.

The BOE is buying the bonds to prevent a meltdown in the pensions industry after a sell off triggered by the government’s mini-budget last month.

The increased buying, coupled with speculation the government is preparing a U-turn on its fiscal plan, has helped bring some calm to the tumultuous UK bond market. Yields on 30-year debt fell another 28 basis points to 4.26% on Friday, down from as much as 5.09% on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will make a statement on the UK economy later on Friday Oct. 14, according to her office.

