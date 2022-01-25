BOE Silence Leaves Investors Seeing Signal for Action on Rates

David Goodman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England officials have largely decided to keep quiet in the run-up to February’s crunch meeting, allowing expectations to solidify for another interest rate increase.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Since the bank hiked rates in December, few of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee have spoken, and none are scheduled to before their next meeting. That’s despite increasing market bets that another increase will come on Feb. 3.

The relative silence breaks from the effusive commentary made ahead of the November and December decisions. It also diverges from other central banks around the world, notably the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has stepped up hawkish rhetoric in response to inflation.

“What we are finding particularly intriguing at the moment is the stark contrast between members of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee and their peers over at the Fed, with the BOE contingent conspicuous in their silence,” Gary Kirk, a partner at TwentyFour Asset Management wrote last week. “This appears to be deliberate and coordinated by those in Threadneedle Street.”

The December rate hike marked the BOE’s first increase since the start of the pandemic, but the decision next week is every bit as momentous.

Another hike would mark the first back-to back rate hikes since 2004. It could allow officials to begin paring back their 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) of bond holdings in March, the first decrease since quantitative easing started more than a decade ago.

In advance of the BOE’s two previous rate decisions, officials made a flurry of appearances, giving at least 10 meaningful comments about policy and the economy. Those regularly swung market expectations.

Since then, there has only been one official speech on policy -- from Catherine Mann on Jan. 21. Governor Andrew Bailey and his deputy Jon Cunliffe testified in Parliament on Jan. 19 mainly about financial stability matters, speaking generally about the risks of inflation taking off. Mann talked mainly about international issues in a number of other panels she did early this month.

Both of the BOE’s previous meetings delivered an outcome that wrong-footed investors, prompting strong criticism of the bank.

This time, officials seem to be allowing economic data to do the talking. Those readings point toward an urgent need for action, with inflation accelerating to the highest in three decades and solid growth in the labor market underpinning wage gains.

Crucially, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has proved more benign. There’s been fewer restrictions than many feared last month, and the government is starting to loosen those rules. That’s bolstered views that any slowdown in activity will be short lived, with a strong recovery likely to follow.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates at its first meeting of 2022 has strengthened considerably of late. We now expect the Monetary Policy Committee to lift rates by 25bps to 0.5% in February, three months earlier than previously forecast.”

--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the INSIGHT.

Keeping quiet makes good on Bailey’s assertions last year that it wasn’t the BOE’s job to guide financial markets on interest rates and that officials would offer less hard guidance in future.

The limited remarks that have emerged have been hawkish in nature, albeit with little direct focus on February. With the BOE now in a pre-meeting quiet period, further comments would be unusual. None are scheduled until the decision is announced on Feb. 3.

Against that back drop bets on a February move have remained rock solid, with investors now pricing in around a 90% chance of a move. The lack of push back from officials means a failure to deliver on Feb. 3 is likely to further sour the strained relationship between the BOE and financial markets.

Read More:

  • The BOE’s Next Move Is About More Than an Interest-Rate Hike

  • Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and Decisions

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse flags breakeven for Q4 after racking up hits

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Tuesday flagged roughly 500 million Swiss francs ($546 million) in litigation provisions, which it said in combination with a goodwill hit was expected to practically wipe out its fourth-quarter pre-tax profit. "Credit Suisse Group...today announced that the reported profits for the fourth quarter 2021 will be negatively impacted by litigation provisions of approximately CHF 500 million, partly offset by gains on real estate sales of CHF 225 million," the embattled lender said in a statement, adding the legal hits primarily related to settlement of legacy cases from its investment banking business. Combined with other charges, it said this was expected to result in a reported pre-tax income or loss of "approximately breakeven" for the fourth quarter.

  • Rate-Hike Bets Show Traders Doubt Fed Will Ride to Rescue on Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Interest-rate markets remain resolute in anticipating that the Federal Reserve will plow on with increasing borrowing costs even as riskier assets tumble globally and geopolitical discord ramps up. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Losses by Half Amid Surge in Volume: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueSolana Suffers Network

  • Trudeau Foe Woos Governors to Help Undo Trucker Shot Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he’s working with U.S. governors to lobby President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an end to trucker vaccine mandates that are disrupting shipments across the border.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune o

  • A Grim History Repeats at the Fed

    The Federal Reserve is blaming supply constraints for soaring inflation. It’s neglecting to look at the main factor it controls, writes Robert Heller.

  • Pimco Sees Traders Overshooting Bank of Canada Rate-Hiking Path

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada could start a cycle of interest-rate hikes this week with its first increase since 2018. Many economists and traders expect the central bank to boost its key policy rate 25 basis points on Wednesday, with more to follow. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as

  • Bitcoin whipsaw shows crypto's 'constant state of price discovery' with over $1T lost

    A brutal Bitcoin sell-off, and a rapid rebound, show how "volatility has become the norm" in crypto.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • The Fed may want to give the market a jolt

    So far, financial markets are cooperating nicely with the Federal Reserve's efforts to restrain inflation. They're doing the Fed's work for it by creating tighter financial conditions, in a distinctly non-panicky way.But as the central bank's policymakers meet this week, an underlying question they face is whether the adjustment is happening too slowly.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The Fed likes to move gradual

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $15.89, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day.

  • General Electric Could Drop into the 60s

    The stock has spent two months testing new resistance, with last week’s selloff likely to continue in coming weeks.

  • Why the Floor for Bitcoin Is Zero

    Our columnist cautions against "buying the dip" in crypto prices. Also: Corporate earnings look wobbly, and healthcare stocks might be cheap.

  • As stock market plunges, a star money manager says the Fed is making a mistake by focusing on rates. Here’s what Scott Minerd says it should do instead.

    Scott Minerd, CIO of Guggenheim Investments, says the FOMC needs to focus on shrinking its roughly $9 trillion balance sheets not raising rates.

  • Russian central bank moves to halt currency slide over Ukraine

    The Russian central bank said on Monday it was suspending purchases of foreign currency after the stock market and ruble tumbled over fears Russia may attack Ukraine.

  • The S&P 500, Nasdaq just staged a turnaround for the ages, marking their largest comebacks since the 2008 financial crisis

    It's a Wall Street comeback for the history books, one that would make Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller Tom Brady green with envy.

  • The world's 5 richest tech tycoons — including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates — have already lost about $85 billion this year amid a brutal market sell-off

    Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is worth an estimated $243 billion, down from more than $300 billion in November.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.