BOE to Start Delayed Bond Sales Nov. 1, Exclude Long-Dated Debt

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will start its delayed bond sales on Nov. 1, but initially won’t include the long-dated debt that’s been at the heart of recent market turmoil in the wake of the government’s ill-fated fiscal plans.

During the fourth quarter bond sales will be distributed evenly across the short and medium maturity sectors only. The BOE expects to conduct sales over that period at a similar size and frequency as had been previously announced. Any shortfall as a result of the earlier postponement relative to its previous sales plan will be incorporated into sales in subsequent quarters, the bank said in a statement.

The move may reflect concerns regarding liquidity in longer gilts after the BOE just ended an emergency bond-buying program aimed at easing forced selling by leveraged liability-driven investors such as pension funds. Bank analysts including HSBC’s head of UK rates strategy, Daniela Russell, had called for the BOE to concentrate sales on shorter maturities, “leaving the long-end to continue to recover.”

Some investors had been calling for the BOE to delay its active sales program altogether, given the level of volatility that UK bond markets have experienced since the unveiling of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget last month. Gilts rebounded after new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt cancelled much of Truss’s fiscal plans in a bid to calm investor nerves.

The pound extended a decline after the announcement. The yield on 30-year gilts closed Tuesday at 4.31%, almost a percentage point lower than its peak before the BOE’s emergency intervention last month.

The market chaos has proved a major distraction for the central bank, which has been focused on monetary tightening to tame inflation that stands near a four-decade high. That includes trimming its nearly £840 billion bond portfolio. It’s also raising interest rates, jacking them up by more than 200 basis points since late 2021.

