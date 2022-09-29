Global Fixed-Income Rally Rolls On After Surge in UK Notes

(Bloomberg) -- The global debt rally extended to Asia after the Bank of England’s surprise bond market intervention sparked a rush of short covering and some of the most extreme volatility in months.

Yield premiums on Asia investment-grade dollar bonds tightened three to five basis points, according to credit traders. They widened 10 basis points Wednesday, the biggest blowout since March 2020, according to a Bloomberg index. That makes for the most volatile two sessions since late June.

The UK bond market clawed back some of its losses Wednesday, rallying by a record 5.6%, according to a Bloomberg index with data stretching back to 1998. That helped government and corporate notes globally eke out gains of 0.8%, the most in seven weeks.

While the BOE’s dramatic intervention to buy an unlimited amount of long-dated bonds triggered record gains for gilts, concerns about historically high inflation and further monetary tightening by central banks including the Federal Reserve will likely temper any prolonged rally.

“The BOE’s emergency bond buying plan is certainly helping markets calm down,” said Pauline Chrystal, a portfolio manager at Kapstream Capital in Sydney. “But the same issues that lead us to be really cautious haven’t been resolved yet, including inflation in the US.”

Sterling-denominated debt has still lost 26% year-to-date, despite the rally on Wednesday.

The announcement by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday of dramatic tax cuts triggered a run on British assets on concerns about the ability of government to fund the move and its potential to further accelerate inflation.

