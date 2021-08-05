BOE Warns Tightening to Be Needed as Inflation Seen Spiking

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said inflation will peak higher than expected around 4% and warned it will need to start some “modest tightening” over the next three years to keep price growth under control.

Michael Saunders was concerned enough to vote for bond purchases to end as soon as possible, a stance that was overruled by the rest of the eight-member Monetary Policy Committee. They judged higher inflation will be mostly transitory, while flagging the need to take their foot off the stimulus pedal to meet their 2% inflation target “in the medium term.”

The BOE is among central banks across advanced economies that are starting to worry more about inflationary pressures driven by consumer demand as well as supply bottlenecks. U.K. policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey were still careful to signal that they aren’t overly concerned yet.

“While warning about short term inflation pressures, the Bank of England continues to be relatively relaxed,” Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, wrote in a report. He addied that warning about future tightening is “consistent with a number of other global central banks that are preparing markets for the very gradual tapering of monetary support.”

U.K. 10-year bond yields were one basis-point higher at 0.52%, having earlier reached 0.55%. The pound pared gains, but was still 0.1% higher at $1.3906.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Bank of England edged a little closer toward the stimulus exit door at its August meeting. Assuming the ending of the furlough scheme doesn’t prompt an unexpectedly large rise in unemployment, the central bank is likely to start tightening in 2022.”

-Dan Hanson. For the full report, click here

BOE officials also gave more clues about their approach to removing stimulus when the time comes, saying they will start to unwind their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) quantitative easing program when the interest rate reaches 0.5%. That’s facilitated by the central bank’s decision on Thursday to embrace the possibility of sub-zero policy.

The new approach partly “reflects the MPC’s judgment that setting a negative Bank Rate is now part of its monetary policy toolkit, as well as its view that the impact of reducing the stock of purchased assets on monetary conditions is likely to be smaller than that of asset purchases on average over the past,” Bailey said.

Investors still don’t expect the benchmark rate, currently at 0.1%, to reach the initial trigger point of 0.5% until the second half of 2023.

“Given a choice of tightening policy too early or too late, the bank currently appears far more comfortable with the latter option,” according to Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The BOE’s stance chimes with a global hawkish shift. In New Zealand for example, officials drew an abrupt end to their own quantitative easing program in July, and might even raise rates this month. Meanwhile on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank is on course to start paring bond purchases later this year before lifting interest rates in 2023.

