BOE Warns Tightening to Be Needed as Inflation Seen Spiking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Goodman, Lizzy Burden and Marc Daniel Davies
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said inflation will peak higher than expected around 4% and warned it will need to start some “modest tightening” over the next three years to keep price growth under control.

Michael Saunders was concerned enough to vote for bond purchases to end as soon as possible, a stance that was overruled by the rest of the eight-member Monetary Policy Committee. They judged higher inflation will be mostly transitory, while flagging the need to take their foot off the stimulus pedal to meet their 2% inflation target “in the medium term.”

The BOE is among central banks across advanced economies that are starting to worry more about inflationary pressures driven by consumer demand as well as supply bottlenecks. U.K. policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey were still careful to signal that they aren’t overly concerned yet.

“While warning about short term inflation pressures, the Bank of England continues to be relatively relaxed,” Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, wrote in a report. He addied that warning about future tightening is “consistent with a number of other global central banks that are preparing markets for the very gradual tapering of monetary support.”

U.K. 10-year bond yields were one basis-point higher at 0.52%, having earlier reached 0.55%. The pound pared gains, but was still 0.1% higher at $1.3906.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Bank of England edged a little closer toward the stimulus exit door at its August meeting. Assuming the ending of the furlough scheme doesn’t prompt an unexpectedly large rise in unemployment, the central bank is likely to start tightening in 2022.”

-Dan Hanson. For the full report, click here

BOE officials also gave more clues about their approach to removing stimulus when the time comes, saying they will start to unwind their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) quantitative easing program when the interest rate reaches 0.5%. That’s facilitated by the central bank’s decision on Thursday to embrace the possibility of sub-zero policy.

The new approach partly “reflects the MPC’s judgment that setting a negative Bank Rate is now part of its monetary policy toolkit, as well as its view that the impact of reducing the stock of purchased assets on monetary conditions is likely to be smaller than that of asset purchases on average over the past,” Bailey said.

Investors still don’t expect the benchmark rate, currently at 0.1%, to reach the initial trigger point of 0.5% until the second half of 2023.

“Given a choice of tightening policy too early or too late, the bank currently appears far more comfortable with the latter option,” according to Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The BOE’s stance chimes with a global hawkish shift. In New Zealand for example, officials drew an abrupt end to their own quantitative easing program in July, and might even raise rates this month. Meanwhile on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank is on course to start paring bond purchases later this year before lifting interest rates in 2023.

(Updates with Bailey in seventh paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vertex Energy (VTNR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Vertex Energy (VTNR) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Can bitcoin help Indians hedge against rising inflation?

    Investment in bitcoin can work as a hedge against inflation, as per fans of the digital coin. The argument, which was first made by bitcoin's anonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, has been widely debated.

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • Marathon (MRO) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Strong Prices Favor

    Marathon Oil (MRO) stuck to its $1 billion capital spending budget for 2021 and delivered a free cash flow of $420 million during the quarter.

  • Inflation is ‘bad for America,’ says Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO

    Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. sank toward a nine-month low Wednesday, as the garden and lawn care company beat earnings expectations for the fiscal third quarter but didn't raise its full-year outlook, as inflationary pressures were expected to eat further into profits.

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ADPT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Analysis: Stagflation? Recession? Bond market messages puzzle investors

    If bond markets are taken at their word, the world post-pandemic will be defined by stagflation, a toxic scenario that appears at odds with the bounceback indicated by robust economic data and record-high equities. The flagging of stagflation - high-inflation coupled with low growth - is puzzling, and according to many investors, not trustworthy. Instead, they say, it is a reflection of how central banks' grip over bond markets has distorted markets' signalling power.

  • American Dream Mall Draws on Reserves to Make Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- American Dream, a $5 billion super mall in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, had to tap into a reserve fund to make a bond payment as it copes with a cash flow crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus.The 3.3 million-square-foot behemoth, which features an indoor ski slope, amusement park and water park, used the reserves to make a $9.3 million Aug. 2 payment on about $290 million of debt, according to a securities filing. American Dream has about $9.3 million left in the fund, enough to mak

  • 1 Thing the Market Got Wrong in Amazon's Earnings Report

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) latest earnings results were enough to beat analysts' expectations, but the stock fell after management issued lower-than-expected guidance for the third quarter. As of this writing, the stock is down 6.5% since the earnings report, but strong demand from new Prime customers is causing Amazon to spend aggressively to support growth. Amazon posted revenue growth of 27% year over year in the second quarter, or 24% adjusted for currency fluctuations.

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • Pound wobbles as Bank of England sees inflation reaching 4% at end of the year

    The pound wobbled Thursday after the Bank of England kept its kept interest rates and its quantitative easing plan unchanged, as the central bank boosted its U.K. gross domestic product and inflation forecast.

  • Why PepsiCo just sold its Tropicana and Naked juice brands for $3.3 billion

    PepsiCo just made a power move as it pertains to its beverage portfolio. Here's why.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs lowest in more than 21 years

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in just more than 21 years in July as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000 for the week ended July 31, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 384,000 applications for the latest week.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Up As Layoffs Evaporate In July; Roku Tanks, HubSpot Poised For Breakout, Walmart Upgraded

    HubSpot set up for an early breakout, and an upgrade put Walmart atop the Dow Jones today after weekly unemployment data.

  • Microvision (MVIS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MVIS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Return of the fat cats? Bank bonuses rise as profits rebound

    Europe's banks are stashing cash to pay bumper bonuses to top performers, amid a deal frenzy driven by pent up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and rebounding bank profits. The planned payouts are more modest than the bonus bonanza on Wall Street, but European banks nonetheless risk a public backlash at a time when many businesses and individuals are still struggling in the pandemic, advocacy groups for fair pay said. Britain-based Barclays increased its bonus pool by 46% to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), up from 749 million pounds a year earlier, while HSBC topped up its bonus pool by $900 million in the first half.

  • Here's Where You Might Recognize 'BLM' Greg From 'The White Lotus'

    He looks completely different from his most famous role in a 2004 cult comedy.

  • Avis Budget Group (CAR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Avis Budget (CAR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 161.06% and 13.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.