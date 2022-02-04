BOE’s Bailey Urges Pay Restraint as U.K. Reels From Cost Squeeze

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lizzy Burden
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andrew Bailey
    Governor of the Bank of England

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged workers to hold off on asking for bigger pay raises, saying rising wages risk fueling inflation.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Radio 4, Bailey said people need to “show restraint.”

The comments, coming in the wake of news that households are about to be hit by the worst squeeze on incomes in decades, sparked a furious response on social media, with many accusing the central banker of being out of touch. Including pension and benefits, his pay amounts to more than 575,000 pounds ($780,000).

Bailey’s concern is that the U.K. will suffer wage-price spiral that gets out of control. He said the economy isn’t at that stage now, but policy makers are watching the labor market carefully for those risks.

“We are looking to see quite clear restraint in the bargaining process because otherwise, it will get out of control,” Bailey said Friday. “I’m not saying nobody gets a pay rise, don’t get me wrong, but I think, what I’m saying is, we do need to see restraint in pay bargaining.”

The remarks build on comments Bailey made Thursday in explaining why the BOE is raising interest rates. The U.K. central bank is leading the way in a global tightening of monetary policy, attempting to rein in the biggest jump in inflation in 30 years.

But the comments drew allegations of insensitivity to the concerns of households struggling to cope. U.K. energy bills are set to jump by almost 700 pounds in April, the same month a tax increase kicks in.

For Bailey, they highlight the dilemma the BOE faced in its decision this week to raise rates for a second time since December.

Policy makers expect inflation to reach 7.25% this year, more than triple their target, but tighter monetary policy will depress growth and hurt already hard-pressed workers.

The BOE expects underlying pay settlements to peak at close to 5% this year. But high inflation will mean real pay shrinks by 2%. Bailey said his job was to prevent those price rises becoming “ingrained” and that he wanted “restraint” in pay, despite the squeeze on household budgets.

“If we let that process rip as it were it’s not going to solve the problem, it’s going to get worse, particularly for those people who aren’t able to bargain on their wages, and many people aren’t able to,” he told ITV News on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Keeps Rates Unchanged, Diverging From Other Major Central Banks

    The European Central Bank held rates and said it would continue buying eurozone debt on a large scale, in contrast with central banks like the Fed that are moving quickly to phase out easy money amid a surge in inflation.

  • Deutsche Bank advises clients to buy euros after ECB hawkish pivot

    Deutsche Bank closed its short trade on the euro and recommended clients to enter into a long euro/dollar trade on Thursday after the European Central Bank acknowledged the bloc's inflationary situation has changed. Euro zone government bonds yields soared on Thursday as money markets rushed to priced in as much as four rate hikes from the ECB this year as president Christine Lagarde chose not to repeat her past comment that a rate hike this year was very unlikely. In a note released after the decision, strategists at Deutsche Bank said in her comments Lagarde "has clearly signalled a pivot from slow-moving calendar-based guidance to something far more active."

  • ECB opens door to 2022 rate hike in policy turnaround

    The European Central Bank finally acknowledged mounting inflation risks and even opened the door a crack to an interest rate increase this year, marking a remarkable policy turnaround for one of the world's most dovish central banks. The ECB has long argued that high inflation will fall back below its 2% target on its own later this year but a string of record-high readings have challenged a narrative that other central banks abandoned months ago. "Inflation is likely to remain elevated for longer than previously expected but to decline in the course of this year," ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference.

  • How Facebook (Meta) Makes Money: Advertising, Payments, and Other Fees

    Facebook (Meta), which rakes in billions of dollars in profit selling ad space, is refocusing its strategy on building the "metaverse".

  • Bank of England, ECB Abandon Hesitation and Dance to Fed’s Tune

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledAs it turned out, both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank blinked at the traffic lights.It’s hard to believe that the BOE would go from bein

  • Members Of Congress Load Up On Their Favorite 10 Stocks

    Most S&P 500 investors know it's unwise to fight the Fed. But do you know how to bet with the House — of Representatives?

  • End of Negative ECB Rates This Year Is Latest Bet for Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are accelerating bets on European Central Bank policy tightening, now seeing its key rate hitting zero by the end of this year. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledMoney markets price

  • Facebook owner Meta loses record $232 billion in market value after ‘saying the quiet part out loud’

    Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. tanked Thursday after the social-media company fell short with its quarterly outlook and outlined a laundry list of business pressures—from the rise of TikTok, to privacy changes made by Apple Inc., to macroeconomic constraints on ad spending.

  • U.S. Futures Jump on Amazon; European Stocks Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures rose Friday as Amazon.com Inc. earnings soothed nerves about the technology sector. European stocks opened higher, while a hawkish chorus from key central banks hurt bonds.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Histor

  • Giant Maersk Ship Freed After Running Aground by German Port

    (Bloomberg) -- A giant container vessel owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has been freed after running aground outside a German port, removing worries about a possible new snarl for global shipping.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout Aft

  • Intel’s choice of Ohio for its $20 billion factory shows what matters at least as much as low taxes — and it costs money

    It's a sobering lesson for states like Indiana that can compete – or even beat – Ohio on tax breaks, tax rates and regulatory environment, but fall short in quality of life and educational attainment.

  • Joe Manchin gave a fresh hint on what he wants from a skinny Build Back Better: 'Just fix the tax code'

    It's sometimes hard to know what, exactly, Sen. Joe Manchin wants from legislation — but it seems like tax reform is on his mind.

  • How a Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact Americans economically

    A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could negatively impact the pocketbooks of average Americans, who are already facing higher prices and rising inflation.Moscow's saber-rattling has led to moves to impose financial and economic sanctions, but a full-blown incursion could echo through markets worldwide, including for U.S. voters. Trade between the U.S. and Russia totaled just $35 billion in 2019, according to White House data, 16 times...

  • Japan's service sector shrinks at fastest pace in 5 months - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity contracted at the fastest pace in five months in January in a sign businesses faced pressure from a record surge in new coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slumped to a seasonally adjusted 47.6 from the prior month's 52.1 and a 48.8 flash reading. That marked the fastest decline in business activity since August, while outstanding business saw the sharpest rate of reduction in four months, the survey showed.

  • 3 takeaways from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's state budget address

    Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gave his annual State of the State and budget address at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. This is what you need to know.

  • Inflation in Turkey hits 20-year high of nearly 49%

    Turkey's annual inflation came in at nearly 49% on Thursday, hitting a nearly 20-year high and further eroding people's ability to buy even basic things like food.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Gov. JB Pritzker's $45.4 billion budget plan includes $1 billion in tax cuts

    The governor is proposing a $45.4 billion budget which includes decreases in both money coming in and spending.

  • U.S. yield curve inversion may be 'false positive' recession signal - Credit Suisse

    A U.S. Treasuries yield curve inversion this time around may not be the perfect predictor of a recession, a Credit Suisse strategist said on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve's focus on reducing inflation could take priority over economic growth concerns. Reflecting the U.S. central bank's plans to hike interest rates, short-term government bond yields have risen more than long ones this year, flattening the curve. A curve inversion, particularly the one determined by comparing two-year and 10-year Treasury bonds, has in the past presaged recessions, as the market priced in expected rate cuts based on possible monetary policy actions that could damage the economy.

  • Budget 2022: India's job crisis leading to a 'nowhere generation'

    Finding opportunities for hundreds of millions of young Indians is crucial for the country's future.