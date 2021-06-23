Boebert and 20 other Republicans file resolution to censure Biden for 'dereliction of duty' at southern border

Nearly two dozen Republicans introduced a resolution to censure President Joe Biden for what they describe as a “failure” to uphold immigration laws related to the influx of migrants at the southern border.

"My censure resolution holds President Biden accountable for his actions – or lack thereof – at the border," Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of 21 Republicans to sign their name to the resolution, said in a statement Wednesday. "Biden has refused to enforce the laws securing our border, he has refused to visit our border, his border czar Kamala has refused to visit the border, and his Secretary of Homeland Security is lying to the American people by saying that our border is closed."

JUNETEENTH PARTIERS GRIND AGAINST AND JUMP ON TOP OF AN AMBULANCE RESPONDING TO DEADLY SHOOTING: VIDEO

The text of the resolution conveys a "disapproval of the failure to uphold the constitutional duty to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed’ and the usurpation of the legislative authority of Congress by the President of the United States."

The resolution accuses Biden and his administration of "usurpation of the legislative power of Congress" by not funding border wall construction and for a “failure to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed’ as required by the Constitution."

The Biden administration has been criticized by Republicans, as well as Democrats, for its handling of the influx of migrants at the southern border, which resulted in more than 180,000 border patrol encounters in the month of May alone.

After months of criticism for not visiting the southern border, Biden’s “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris, announced Wednesday that she will make a trip there on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Former President Donald Trump took credit for the move and released a statement suggesting that his vocal criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies played a role.

Story continues

"After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," Trump said. "Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Lauren Boebert, Joe Biden, Border Crisis, Border, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

Original Author: Andrew Mark Miller

Original Location:



Boebert and 20 other Republicans file resolution to censure Biden for 'dereliction of duty' at southern border