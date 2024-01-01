Boebert faults Ryan Reynolds, Barbra Streisand for her district switch

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is blaming Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand as part of the reason why she decided to switch districts.

Boebert accused Hollywood stars of “trying to buy” her current congressional district by donating to her Democrat opponent, Adam Frisch, in an interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Saturday. She said the reason for switching from the state’s 3rd Congressional District to the 4th Congressional District was about “how we can best defend and advance conservative principles.”

“But we need a strong voice there and we have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district,” she said. “There has been close to $10 million poured into this district to buy the seat, and Colorado 3rd District is not for sale.”

Boebert announced her district switch last week, meaning she will be avoiding a rematch with Frisch. She narrowly defeated Frisch in the 2022 midterms by about 546 votes. Since then, Frisch has outraised Boebert, with $7.7 million for his campaign compared with her $2.2 million.

Boebert has repeatedly said she “will not allow dark money” to “steal this seat.” She echoed that sentiment in the recent interview, again reiterating that her opponents are being funded by Hollywood.

“It’s coming from Hollywood when you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat,” she said. “It shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress.”

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Streisand donated $1,000 to Frisch’s campaign in April, while Reynolds donated $500 in March.

Boebert will now be running for Rep. Ken Buck’s (R-Colo.) seat, which comes after he announced his plans not to seek reelection last year. The switch opens up the GOP nomination for the state’s 3rd Congressional District, giving the Republican candidate a stronger chance of defeating Frisch as Boebert has been riddled by controversies during her tenure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.