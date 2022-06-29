Boebert Fends Off Primary Challenge from More-Moderate Opponent

Representative Lauren Boebert (R., Colo.) on Tuesday successfully staved off a primary challenge from a more-moderate competitor, state senator Don Coram, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

Boebert led Coram by nearly 30 points with more than 75 percent of the vote in on Tuesday evening.

Boebert, a conservative firebrand who had the endorsement of former president Donald Trump, raised $4.6 million in her bid for a second term representing Colorado’s third congressional district. By contrast, Coram raised just $226,000.

Trump won the district with 52 percent of the vote in 2020. Redistricting has made the district even more red.

Boebert has drawn national attention repeatedly during her first term. On her first day in office, she released a video announcing her intention to carry her glock in Washington, D.C. On a trip to the southern border, she lugged along a cardboard cutout of Vice President Kamala Harris, whom President Biden has designated as his border czar.

Boebert, a staunch Trump supporter and the owner of a gun-themed restaurant, co-chairs the Second-Amendment caucus and is communications chair for the House Freedom Caucus.

She will take on the winner of the Democratic primary in November. That contest, which has not yet been called, includes former Aspen city councilman Adam Frisch, community organizer Soledad Sandoval, and engineer Alex Walker.

