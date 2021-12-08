House Democrats to introduce resolution to strip Boebert of committee assignments

Nearly a dozen House Democrats plan to introduce a resolution Wednesday to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., of her committee assignments over anti-Muslim remarks aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to punish Boebert for making them.

Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., announced that they will formally introduce the measure , which is being co-sponsored by Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Cori Judy Chu, D-Calif., Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., Pramila Jayapal D-Wash., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

The resolution follows Boebert’s repeated use of anti-Muslim remarks aimed at Omar, one of the first two Muslim women (along with Tlaib) to serve in Congress.

In a video clip that emerged last month, the Colorado lawmaker compared Omar to a terrorist. “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert said about a time she allegedly shared an elevator with Omar. (Omar denies the incident ever happened.) Boebert also called Omar a member of the "jihad squad."

“For a Member of Congress to repeatedly use hateful, anti-Muslim rhetoric and Islamophobic tropes towards a Muslim colleague is dangerous,” Pressley said in a statement announcing the resolution. “It has no place in our society and it diminishes the honor of the institution we serve in.

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Morry Gash/AP, Joe Skipper/Reuters)

“Without meaningful accountability for that Member’s actions, we risk normalizing this behavior and endangering the lives of our Muslim colleagues, Muslim staffers and every Muslim who calls America home,” Pressley continued. “The House must unequivocally condemn this incendiary rhetoric and immediately pass this resolution. How we respond in moments like these will have lasting impacts, and history will remember us for it.”

More than 40 House Democrats have called on Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments, saying in a joint letter last week that there "must be consequences when Members of Congress demonize an entire religion and promote hate from their positions of public trust." A handful of GOP lawmakers have also condemned Boebert .

McCarthy, though, did not condemn Boebert when pressed about the incident, claiming that she had already resolved the issue.

“She apologized publicly,” McCarthy said last week. “She apologized personally,"

But Boebert didn't issue a full public apology . She had tweeted that she apologized “to anyone in the Muslim community I offended,” without mentioning Omar.

During a subsequent phone call between the two lawmakers, Omar said she asked Boebert for a direct public apology and was rebuffed.

"Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments," Omar said in a statement after the phone call . "She instead doubled down on her rhetoric, and I decided to end the unproductive phone call."

Boebert offered more incendiary rhetoric in her own recounting of the call.

"Rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of 'cancel culture 101,' and a pillar of the Democrat Party. Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can't say the same thing," Boebert said in an Instagram video .

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., plays a voicemail containing an anti-Muslim message from an unknown person, which she says she recently received, during a Nov. 30 news conference addressing comments made by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Capitol Hill. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

On CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, Omar harshly criticized McCarthy for his tepid response.

"McCarthy is a liar and a coward. He doesn't have the ability to condemn the kind of bigoted Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric that are being trafficked by a member of his conference," Omar said. "We have to be able to stand up to them. And we have to push them to reckon with the fact that their party, right now, is normalizing anti-Muslim bigotry."

This year, Democrats have already stripped Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. , and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. , of their committee assignments over threats of violence.

In introducing the resolution against Boebert, lawmakers are hoping to pressure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take similar action.

On “State of the Union,” Omar said Pelosi promised her she would take “decisive action” against Boebert this week.

“I’ve had a conversation with the speaker and I’m very confident that she will take decisive action,” she said. “As you know, when I first got to Congress, I was worried that, you know, I wasn’t going to be allowed to be sworn in because there was a ban on the hijab. She promised me that she’d take care of it. She fulfilled that promise. She made another promise to me that she will take care of this, and I believe her.”

At her weekly press conference Wednesday, Pelosi would not say what kind of action she had planned.

“When I’m ready to announce that, I’ll let you know,” she said.