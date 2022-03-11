Boebert says claims she had close ties to indicted county clerk are libelous

Rep. Lauren Boebert has dismissed as libelous the claims by an Aspen businessman that she was closely tied to a former county clerk who was indicted this week on felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly seeking to tamper with election equipment.

“The unsubstantiated accusations are libelous and have been forwarded to the Congresswoman's legal counsel for review and possible legal action,” Boebert's office said in response to a call from Democratic primary contender Adam Frisch for a federal investigation into Boebert's ties to former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters.

Peters was indicted Tuesday on 10 criminal counts, including attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, criminal impersonation and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond and could face jail time if convicted on the charges. Deputy Mesa County Clerk Belinda Knisley was also indicted.

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney in Colorado, Frisch claimed Boebert and Peters collaborated on a regular basis, including when they issued coordinated statements on Nov. 21, criticizing the investigations into Peters and into Boebert's former campaign manager Sherrona Bishop.

More: Colorado congressional candidate demands investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert

Boebert's office said the part of Frisch's claim, where he "states as a matter of fact and not probability (that) Boebert and Peters collaborated on a regular basis" was libelous.

They defined libel as a false statement intended to do harm and specifically pointed to Frisch's accusation that the pair had issued "orchestrated statements ... criticizing the investigation of Peters which ... has led to 10 criminal charges."

Frisch said the grand jury that indicted Peters may have missed "the breadth of the conspiracy or the breadth of the coordination that was going on between Rep. Boebert and her staff and Tina Peters and her staff."

Story continues

"No one is above the law, regardless of what position they hold," he told The Chieftain.

"Those of us who have been, are, or are seeking public office should be at the highest standards."

More: 'Embarrassing to Colorado and the nation': Boebert roasted for State of the Union outbursts

Frisch is one of eight Democrats who have registered in their party's primary for Boebert's Colorado District 3 seat, which represents a swath of southern Colorado including Pueblo. Three Republicans, including Boebert herself, will contest the GOP primary.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Boebert says claims she had close ties to indicted county clerk are libelous