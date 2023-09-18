Boebert's 'Beetlejuice' incident at a Denver theater was beyond embarrassing and voters are sick of it, says her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch

Adam Frisch; Lauren Boebert. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File; AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Rep. Lauren Boebert's Democratic challenger thinks her "Beetlejuice" incident was embarrassing.

"It's just another notch in the belt of embarrassment," challenger Adam Frisch said on MSNBC.

Boebert and her date were kicked out of a "Beetlejuice" performance in Denver last week.

The ejection of Rep. Lauren Boebert from a Denver theater performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical was beyond embarrassing, and voters have had enough, the firebrand conservative's Democratic challenger Adam Frisch said.

"It's just another notch in the belt of embarrassment, and it's horrible to even get into that kind of conversation," Frisch told MSNBC's Symone Sanders-Townsend in a Sunday interview regarding the Colorado Republican's now-viral drama last week at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre.

Representatives for Boebert did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about Frisch's remarks.

Boebert and her date were booted from the Sept. 10 "Beetlejuice" performance after the she was accused of disruptive behavior, which included vaping and loud singing.

The congresswoman's campaign manager initially denied reports that Boebert had been vaping during the performance, but surveillance footage showed Boebert vaping in her seat.

Newly surfaced surveillance footage also appeared to show Boebert being fondled by her date before the two were kicked out.

"She even lied about her lie," Frisch told Sanders-Townsend on Sunday. "So for the end of the day, the voters are sick and tired of this embarrassment, whether it's an audience member watching a theater performance, but what's even worse is her embarrassment in the halls of Congress and those committee meetings when she's not focused on the job."

"She's very, very focused on herself," he added.

Boebert, now in her second term in office, has publicly apologized for her "unacceptable" theater behavior, writing in a Facebook post last week that she "simply fell short of my values."

However, in a Sunday interview on One America News Network, Boebert said she had a "fantastic" time at the venue.

"I was a little too eccentric. I'm very known for having an animated personality, maybe overtly animated personality. I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time," Boebert told the outlet. "Was told to kinda settle it down a little bit, which I did, but then my next flip up was taking a picture."

As Colorado's 3rd Congressional district has a Republican lean, the 2022 election results were a surprise to most observers. Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, lost to Boebert last November by only 546 votes out of about 327,000 ballots cast — after an automatic recount in what was the closest congressional race in the entire country during that cycle.

Boebert is now locked in a competitive race with Frisch, and the "Beetlejuice" incident has the potential to shift some votes, which would make a huge difference in a contest that could determine which party controls the House in 2025.

Frisch launched his 2024 campaign earlier this year, and on Sunday he created a short thread on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where he criticized Boebert's behavior and linked to a fundraising page.

"I'm the better choice for who should be negotiating on behalf of #CO03's ranchers, farmers, & small business owners," Frisch wrote. "People are sick of Boebert's embarrassing antics."

"If you want to help us rid Congress of the embarrassment that is Lauren Boebert, chip in today to help me keep the pressure on!," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider