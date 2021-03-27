Boehner to back Ohio congressman against Trump-aligned primary challenger

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) is the latest prominent Republican to step into the ring against former President Donald Trump, Politico reports.

An invitation obtained by Politico revealed Boehner will be a special guest at a virtual Monday fundraiser for Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio). Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump this year and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump is now backing a primary challenge against the congressman. Max Miller, a former Trump White House aide, is the candidate hoping to unseat Gonzalez.

Boehner, it seems, will look to stick up for the non-Trump wing of the Republican Party, following the lead of his old colleague and successor, former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), who showed out Thursday at an event for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a primary target of the Trump-aligned members of the House GOP both because of her impeachment vote and the fact that she has refused to back down from criticizing the former president.

All told, the involvement of Boehner and Ryan reflects the growing intra-party battle between the old guard and the new. Read more at Politico.

