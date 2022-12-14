Boehner becomes emotional during tribute to Pelosi

Dr. Phil CBS

Four University of Idaho students -- Ethan Chapin and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and best friends Katie Goncalves and Madison Mogen – were stabbed to death as they slept in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022. Police say they are still searching for the murder weapon, which they believe to be a "Rambo-like" knife. Jonathan Gilliam, Former FBI Special Agent, Navy Seal and author of the book Sheep No More: The Art of Awareness and Attack Survival; and Joseph Scott Morgan, a Distinguished Scholar of Forensics at Jacksonville State University and host of the podcast Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan, join Dr. Phil on Monday's episode to discuss this mysterious case. In the video above, they share information about the "Rambo" style knife. Hear why Gilliam says this type of knife leads him to believe a younger individual committed the murders, and Morgan explains what could happen if one knife like this was used in all four killings. On Monday's episode, "Inside the Idaho College Murders," hear more from these experts, and criminologist and investigative profiler Dr. Casey Jordan. Plus, a DailyMail senior reporter shares exclusive pictures from inside the house and offers insight into this mysterious case. If you have any tips regarding this case, please call the tip hotline at 208-883-7180, or email: Tipline@CI.Moscow.ID.US.