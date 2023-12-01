Boeing-737 with 422 passengers onboard crash-lands in Russia

An Aeroflot Boeing-737 made an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, while flying from Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; Telegram Mash

Details: Chassis issues are the reason behind it. The pilots were able to land the aircraft in spite of the difficulties.

There were 408 passengers and 14 crew members aboard; experts located the technical cause of the problem and are presently removing it.

Background:

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) gave the Russian Federation a "red flag" rating for flight safety. There are only four nations with a "red flag" in the world: Bhutan, Congo, Liberia, and Russia. Such an evaluation points to significant declines in Russian aviation safety.

Foreign aircraft account for about 70% of the Russian Federation's civilian fleet, which handles 95% of all air traffic. The Russian airlift has decreased from approximately 900 aircraft in early 2022 to less than 800 aircraft in just one year. The industry will decline with the departure of Western aircraft. Russia has only 150 passenger aircraft of their own production, but there are numerous issues with these.

Airlines face a choice: disassemble aircraft into parts or use non-original parts, risking safety. Lack of insurance and problems with spare parts complicate the operation of aircraft.

The situation turned out to be so acute that the Russian Federation's Ministry of Transport approved every asset of repairing foreign aircraft, including using third-party parts. At least 50 aircraft, or 25% of the total fleet of the biggest airline Aeroflot, are grounded due to a shortage of spare parts.

