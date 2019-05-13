Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in Tennessee following a 'potential mechanical issue'

A Boeing 737-800 made an emergency landing in Tennessee on Sunday morning.

Delta Air Lines flight 1417 landed safely at McGhee Tyson Airport at 9:17 a.m. after the crew reported a nose gear issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight had departed from Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee and was on its way to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when crew members declared an emergency.

“Delta apologizes to customers on flight 1417 from Tri-Cities to Atlanta that diverted to Knoxville out of an abundance of caution following a potential mechanical issue," Delta said in a statement to USA TODAY.

"The aircraft landed and taxied to the gate normally and is being inspected by maintenance technicians."

The 129 customers on board the flight were being reaccommodated on another aircraft to more quickly depart to Atlanta, the spokesman added.

The FAA will investigate further.

