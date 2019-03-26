Boeing 737 Max 8 makes emergency landing in Orlando

A Southwest Boeing 737, similar to the one pictured, made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday - AFP

ABoeing 737 Max 8 has made an emergency landing in Orlando.

The plane, operated by Southwest airlines, was being transported from Orlando to Victorville, California, for grounding when the engine malfunctioned.

Only two people - the pilot and co-pilot - were on board, and the plane landed safely.

The 737 Max was grounded in the US on March 13 after the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, which killed all 189 people on board.

That was the second fatal crash involving the airplane.

Indonesian officials examine the wreckage of the fated Lion Air plane More

On October 29 a Lion Air plane crashed in Indonesia, again killing all on board.

Investigators believe there were similarities in the malfunction which caused both planes to crash, and governments around the world ordered their grounding in response.

In the US, airlines are currently allowed to shuttle the planes from one place to another, but cannot carry passengers.

The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) said it was investigating Tuesday's emergency landing, which happened shortly after take off.

They said it appears the emergency was not related to anti-stall software suspected in the two fatal crashes.