Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane makes safe arrival at PDX after previous emergency landing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three weeks ago, a door plug fell off a plane mid-flight and led to an emergency landing at Portland International Airport. Then the FAA grounded all Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets for an investigation.

Friday was the first time any of those planes returned to the sky when Alaska Airlines Flight 621 from Las Vegas to PDX landed safely at 7:04 p.m.

Several passengers who spoke with KOIN 6 after touching down say they didn’t even know they were on a 737 MAX 9 until they sat down and saw it on a pamphlet in front of them. Despite that, most said they weren’t worried.

Sandy resident Theresa Fernandez said everyone aboard was “relaxed, calm and ready to go home.”

“The crew did a great job. Pilot did a great job,” passenger Mike Beem of Boring added. “I fly all the time. Didn’t feel insecure about anything at all.”

Tom Coutts of Damascus said he wasn’t even phased when turbulence arrived.

“I don’t get very nervous on flights,” he said. “There was kind of a bit of turbulence coming in, but it never really bothered me. I just feel like I’m safe until I’m not.”

The first flight leaving from Seattle to San Diego Friday afternoon was delayed, making the flight into PDX the first homecoming since the emergency landing on Jan. 5.

However, not all 737 MAX 9 jets are back in the skies. The FAA is only allowing planes to fly after each plane goes through an inspection and maintenance process.

“Mistakes do happen but this one sounds like it was missed in an inspection,” Coutts said.

Fernandez agreed, adding that “accidents happen, errors happen.”

United has scheduled its first flight on Sunday. Both airlines say passengers who don’t want to fly on a 737 MAX 9 will be allowed to change to another flight without any additional costs.

Federal investigators are still examining the door panel that fell off three weeks ago, trying to determine if the four bolts that should have held the door in place were ever installed.

“They do a really good job about checking things out ahead of time,” Beem said. “I think that was just a freak incident that they had. I feel like they do a great job. I’m not worried about it.”

Alaska Airlines says it expects to complete the inspection of its fleet by the end of next week.

