Is the Boeing 737 Max safe? 2 big reasons the plane is still grounded by FAA after crashes

Boeing is hoping its 737 Max jetliner will win approval to return to the skies by the end of the year, after it was grounded following two crashes. But don't expect to fly in one just yet.

Entire plane types have been ordered out of service before – the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 in 1979 and Boeing 787 in 2013, for example – but usually only for mechanical or maintenance reasons.

This time, the issue involves rewriting code in the flight computer to handle just about any circumstance.

As if that isn't enough, there's the issue of retraining pilots to understand and deal with the changes, which could add days or weeks to the grounding, with aviation authorities in each nation taking their own approach.

It's not just "an airplane problem, but a problem of the interaction between the airplane systems and its pilots," said Christopher Hart, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board in a statement last month to the Senate Commerce Committee. "Every country that licenses and trains pilots must be involved in the decisions to ground and to return (its 737 Max planes) to service."

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has predicted at least one of the world's aviation safety authorities will lift grounding orders by the end of the year. The Federal Aviation Administration, with which Boeing says it is working with closely, would likely be the first.

The cost of planes that can't fly: American, Southwest vow to make Boeing pay for 737 Max grounding

There's a good reason, however, why Southwest, United and American airlines have taken the Max off their schedules through the critical holiday travel period. Southwest, in fact, last week pushed back the plane's expected return to March 6.

While Boeing is testing the rewritten software ahead of an OK from the FAA, no one has disclosed what officials think should be done to instruct pilots on the changes.

The fastest method would be to let pilots review the revisions on training programs they can access from personal computers. But given the outcry over the development of Boeing's flight-control program – and the 346 lives lost in two Max crashes – the FAA may require training in simulators.

"At this time, the FAA appears to be leaning toward the computer-based, while other regulators are holding out for full flight simulator training," said John Cox, a retired USAirways pilot who is now an aviation-safety consultant.

One big problem: At present, few 737 Max simulators exist, which could significantly slow down the retraining process. But sometimes pilots are trained on simulators for previous versions of jetliners if the instruction can be done in conjunction with computers, according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, Europe's version of the FAA.

Cox said he thinks training on personal computers would be sufficient if pilots can clearly understand changes to the system believed to have factored in the two crashes.

That system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS, was supposed to work in the background in order to make the 737 Max feel to pilots like previous generations of the popular airliner, reducing training costs. Instead, it overrode pilots' commands on both of the doomed jets and repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane toward the ground. The result: Lion Air Flight 610 crashed in October 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed in March.

For now, neither the FAA nor Boeing is saying much about retraining. Muilenburg told a House panel earlier this month the decision on whether to require simulator training is up to the FAA and other regulators. The FAA's Flight Standardization Board issued a report in June saying any ground training on the MCAS must show how it differs from previous 737 versions, plus explain how it works and how it alerts pilots that it's in operation.

More fallout: Boeing CEO gives up bonus in wake of widespread backlash after two 737 Max crashes

Airline pilot unions are taking a similar wait-and-see approach. The Southwest pilots union says it is awaiting FAA recommendations before offering an opinion. The Allied Pilots Association, representing American's crews, has seen a proposal for training modules, but doesn't know if they will be computer-based or require simulators, said spokesman Dennis Tajer.